MISSOULA — Last year Montana football fans got a sneak preview of Garrett Graves' toughness as a hard-hitting special teams player.
Turns out the sophomore-to-be from Eureka is not the only gritty athlete in his family. Sister Maggie Graves announced earlier this week she has signed to play basketball for North Idaho College in Coeur d'Alene next season.
"She's a great defensive player — I think that's the biggest strength of her game," Eureka coach Ryan Holder said of his 5-foot-9 all-state post. "She led us in blocks and rebounds, so her presence is very impressive.
"With her physicality and her toughness, she just has the right mindset that she's not afraid to bang around down low with people and push them around. She never gets outworked, that's for sure."
North Idaho posted a 17-10 record this past winter and advanced to the elite eight in the Northwest Athletic Conference juco tourney before its season was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic.
"Eventually the goal is to keep playing after (junior college), but right now I'm focused on my two years at NIC, getting ready for that," said Graves, who averaged 10 points and 10 rebounds per game the last two seasons. "The program has some Montana girls that I've played against and it looks like they've excelled there, so I thought it would be a good fit for me."
Graves noted that Sydnie Peterson from Anaconda was on the team last season. The two battled one another in high school.
Florence native Rilee Mangun, another player Graves battled in high school, will return for the Cardinals next winter.
"I just want to improve as much as I can in all aspects next season," said Graves, who also competes in volleyball and rodeo.
"I'm coming in as a post and I've been pretty-decent sized for high school. But now that I'm in college, I'll be more under-sized, so I'll need to adjust to that and grow as much as I can as a player."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.