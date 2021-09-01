BILLINGS — It was The Pit that did it.
Each previous campus recruiting visit, Billings Skyview’s Brooke Berry left thinking, ‘This is the place I want to be.’
And then she went to Albuquerque, New Mexico, two weekends ago, stood in the University of New Mexico’s basketball arena and had the same thought. This time, she meant it.
She canceled her two remaining official visits, called her other finalists — Rutgers, Fresno State, Colorado and Idaho — and announced on her Instagram page Tuesday that she would, indeed, play college basketball for the Lobos.
“The Pit is awesome,” Berry said. “I took my commitment pictures in The Pit. There’s one where I’m standing on the scorer’s table, and I can just really see myself playing in front of all those people.”
The Pit, dug 37-feet into the ground according to the school’s web site, is deemed one of the toughest places in the country for opponents to play. Going back to the 2018-19 season, the last full campaign unaffected by COVID-19, the Lobos women averaged 5,236 fans in 18 home dates. That included games against Fresno State and Wyoming that drew more than 8,000 fans each.
Berry, a senior at Skyview, was Class AA’s top scorer last season, averaging 17.2 points per game, according to montanasportsmemories.com. She also averaged 4.2 assists per game (second in AA) and ranked fifth in steals at 2.63.
She made 45% of her shots from the floor.
Berry has been a three-year starter for the Falcons, helping the team to the state tournament the past two seasons. Skyview finished 13-6 last season and took fourth place following a 59-29 loss to Billings West in the third-place game at state.
She attributed playing for the Northwest Blazers, an AAU team based out of Idaho, for getting her noticed this summer. Playing alongside Skyview teammates MG Spotted Bear, Breanna Williams and Billings Central’s Mya Hansen, the Blazers competed summer tournaments in Indiana and Pennsylvania.
That’s when all the larger schools began contacting her.
A guard for the Falcons, Berry likes to play up-tempo, and so do the Lobos. They averaged 81 points per game last season, ninth in the nation, and Berry sees that as a natural fit.
Berry said she always wanted to sign with a program in the early period, meaning November. Her commitment came a little earlier than she expected, but Berry said she’s glad this part of her life is over.
“It’s a huge relief because, although it’s amazing having schools tell you how bad they want you and how good you are, at the same time it gets a little overwhelming,” said Berry, who also plays on the Skyview volleyball team. “Now, I can just focus on senior year and the stuff I want to achieve here in high school.”
New Mexico, a member of the Mountain West, was 15-5 overall last season and finished 11-3 in conference play. The Lobos lost in the first round of the Women’s National Invitational Tournament, falling to California Baptist.
