BILLINGS — Three basketball hoops grace the Harris home near Pictograph Caves State Park outside of Billings.
Sure, they’re weathered and beat up a bit. They’re an indication, though, of what basketball means to parents Ronnie and Iva, and especially their three daughters: Ronnie, Cami and Tailey.
The first was put up nearly 15 years ago, when Ronnie and Iva moved their young family from the Fort Peck Indian Reservation. As the family grew, so did the need for more baskets. Sisterly games of one-on-one would sometimes get out of hand, so the parents decided it best to give each sibling her own area.
“They’re beat up old hoops,” Iva said, laughing at the memory. “But they work.”
Daughter Ronnie is out of the house now; she's 24 years old and living in Tallahassee, Florida, where she works and dates former Billings Skyview standout RayQuan Evans, now a starting guard in the Atlantic Coast Conference at Florida State. Ronnie made her own mark at Skyview as a player before graduating in 2015 and going on to play at North Idaho College and Western Oregon.
Cami, now a senior at Skyview, and Tailey, a freshman at Lockwood, continue to put their time in on the outdoor baskets. And it isn’t always about working on their games.
“Basketball really means everything to us,” Cami said, speaking for younger sister Tailey, as well. “It’s kind of like our best friend, the thing we go to when we’re mad or when we need to blow off steam. We run to basketball.”
For this season, anyway, you could say basketball runs the Harris family.
With two daughters playing at different high schools, it seems there are always games to attend. For the parents, that means flipping a coin to decide who goes where to watch whom when there are scheduling conflicts.
So far, there’s been at least one Harris parent at each daughter’s games, home or away. Of course, things would have been much easier if the siblings could have attended the same school.
Because she’s a senior, Cami is too old to attend Lockwood, which opened its doors just three years ago to freshmen only. The family could have petitioned to have Tailey attend Skyview, and Tailey said she briefly thought about the idea of going to school with her older sister.
But as an eighth grader, Tailey played on Lockwood’s froshmore team last season and became close with that group. In the end, Tailey decided she wanted to help build Lockwood’s program from scratch as it began its first varsity season this winter.
“It would have been really, really fun to go to school with my big sister one year,” Tailey said. “That’s the reason why I wanted to go to Skyview. But I thought, after that, what would I do after she leaves? After (last) season I just changed my mind right away, like, I can’t leave, you know? These are the girls I want to be around for four years of high school.”
Cami has been a three-year starter at Skyview and part of a senior class that has helped the Falcons go from a one-win team in the 2018-19 season to a state championship contender. Along the way, Harris and the Falcons broke a 20-year state-tournament drought by qualifying in 2020, won their first state tournament game in at least 20 years the next season, and just last week ended the program's 20-game losing streak to Billings West.
As of last week, Cami averaged 10.9 points per game and led Class AA with 32 3-pointers made (per montanasportsmemories.net). Her 42% shooting from beyond the arc ranked fourth in AA.
Tailey, for one, has been keeping a keen eye on the progress her sister and the Falcons have made.
“I’ve grown up around those girls ever since they were middle schoolers,” Tailey said. “I’ve watched them grow as a team. It’s just crazy to me how much they’ve grown. It’s just really cool to see that.
“They’ve helped me a lot, just even watching them. They teach me things that maybe they don’t even know of. Like watching Cami, just seeing all the things she does on the court. It’s just really cool and fun to watch, and obviously, inspiring.”
That last word comes as news to Cami, who gets a bit choked up hearing her little sister heap praise on her. Then, it’s Cami’s turn to gush about Tailey, and rightly so.
Tailey ended the regular season as Class A’s second-leading scorer at 21.7 points per game, according to the Class A web site leaguelineup.com/nwmta. She made 48.7% of her shots, including 35.7% on 98 3-point attempts. She led Class A in steals (5.3 per game) and was third in assists (4.2 per game) as the Lions won four games in the regular season ahead of this week's Eastern A divisional, which began Wednesday at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
Cami, who attended as many of Tailey's games as she could, sees nothing but blue skies ahead for her younger sister and the rest of the Lions.
“It’s pretty crazy how fast all of the girls have developed,” said Cami, who has yet to make any college plans, though she would like to play at a junior college somewhere. “They’ve all just improved a lot and it’s pretty fun. It definitely brings a smile to your face comparing them from their first game to now.”
Of the three sisters, Tailey is probably the most obsessed by the game.
Iva said Tailey watches so much film that she sometimes has to take Tailey’s phone away to get her to focus on other things. When Evans is between games at Florida State, he and Tailey frequently connect via FaceTime. They’ll watch film together and Evans will give her pointers and advice, point guard to point guard.
Father Ronnie played basketball at Poplar and earned a scholarship to the University of Mary in Bismarck, North Dakota, though his career fizzled quickly there. Iva played high school ball, too, at Brockton, and is a relative of Kayla Lambert, Montana’s high school all-time leading scorer for boys or girls.
So, yes, basketball is important to the Harris family. Dad used to take the kids with him to his weekend tournaments and that's where the interest first blossomed. Eventually, mom and dad let their children find their own way in the game.
“I just told them, if you want to be a great basketball player, I’ll help you, I’ll give you advice,” Ronnie said. “But I’m not going to be the dad that drags you to the gym and puts you through all these drills and stuff. So what they are, they’ve made themselves.”
And with a little help from three weathered, beat up rims.
