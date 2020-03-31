Southern B Divisional semifinal

Forsyth's Roxanne Keefer, left, shown defending Big Timber's Sam Moore during the Southern B Divisional semifinals on March 6, has signed with Dawson Community College.

 AMY LYNN NELSON, For the Billings Gazette

BILLINGS — Forsyth senior Roxanne Keefer has signed with Dawson Community College for the next step in her basketball career, DCC announced Tuesday.

"I chose Dawson because of the small town atmosphere," Keefer said in a press release. "I like that Glendive is close to home but far enough that I will experience new things. I am excited to be able to continue playing basketball at the next level."

Keefer averaged eight points and rebounds per game this past season for the Dogies, who earned a Class B co-championship. The forward earned first-team all-conference selections in each of the last two seasons.

In the press release, Buccaneers women's basketball coach Romeo Lagmay, Jr., praised Keefer's mid-range shooting, abilities down low and her "solid IQ for the game."

"Where do I begin? From the day I met Roxanne, you could feel comfort and a sense of control on the floor when she was out there. Her leadership on the floor has been the silence of our storm," Forsyth coach Rian Pinkerton said in the release. "Words cannot express my excitement towards Keefer's achievements and decisions. She will be a great addition to Dawson."

Keefer's junior teammate Lindsey Hein committed to Montana State on March 17.

Tags

Load comments