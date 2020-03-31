BILLINGS — Forsyth senior Roxanne Keefer has signed with Dawson Community College for the next step in her basketball career, DCC announced Tuesday.
"I chose Dawson because of the small town atmosphere," Keefer said in a press release. "I like that Glendive is close to home but far enough that I will experience new things. I am excited to be able to continue playing basketball at the next level."
Keefer averaged eight points and rebounds per game this past season for the Dogies, who earned a Class B co-championship. The forward earned first-team all-conference selections in each of the last two seasons.
In the press release, Buccaneers women's basketball coach Romeo Lagmay, Jr., praised Keefer's mid-range shooting, abilities down low and her "solid IQ for the game."
"Where do I begin? From the day I met Roxanne, you could feel comfort and a sense of control on the floor when she was out there. Her leadership on the floor has been the silence of our storm," Forsyth coach Rian Pinkerton said in the release. "Words cannot express my excitement towards Keefer's achievements and decisions. She will be a great addition to Dawson."
Keefer's junior teammate Lindsey Hein committed to Montana State on March 17.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.