BILLINGS — A perfect week for Fort Benton vaulted it to No. 1 in the second 406mtsports.com Class C rankings of the season.
The Longhorns defeated previous No. 1 Roy-Winifred 43-35 on Thursday. One day later, they handled No. 4 Turner 47-29, and they topped Box Elder 51-48 on Saturday.
Roy-Winifred will play at fellow 2019-20 co-state champion Belt on Friday. The Outlaws beat No. 7 Belt 41-26 on Jan. 5.
Roy-Winifred fell to No. 3, and Melstone moved up one spot to No. 2 after dominant wins over Jordan and Terry last week. Manhattan Christian entered the Class C rankings at No. 10, replacing previous No. 8 Circle, which lost to solid but unranked Westby-Grenora and Plentywood last week.
The Class AA rankings didn’t change except for No. 5, with Helena replacing Missoula Sentinel. Helena opened the season with a 54-28 loss to No. 1 Missoula Hellgate but earned a 58-56 win over Butte and a 49-42 victory over Sentinel, which lost to No. 2 Helena Capital on Saturday.
COVID-19 contact tracing will prevent Helena from playing until next week, forcing its game against Capital (originally scheduled for this Friday) to be postponed.
The top four spots in the Class A rankings also stayed the same. Unbeaten Hamilton replaced Laurel at No. 5 after the Locomotives lost to No. 1 Billings Central 42-21 on Friday and No. 2 Hardin 60-52 on Saturday.
Hamilton will play at No. 4 Columbia Falls on Saturday.
The top-five Class B teams stayed put this week, while Roundup and Great Falls Central moved into the rankings at No. 9 and No. 10, respectively. Roundup beat previous No. 6 and defending co-champion Forsyth 33-32 on Saturday.
No. 4 Missoula Loyola will host No. 6 Fairfield this Thursday.
Class AA
1. Missoula Hellgate (4-0)
2. Helena Capital (3-1)
3. Billings West (3-0)
4. Great Falls (3-0)
5. Helena (2-1) (Previously unranked)
Class A
1. Billings Central (6-0)
2. Hardin (4-0)
3. Havre (4-1)
4. Columbia Falls (5-0)
5. Hamilton (4-0) (Previously unranked)
Class B
1. Big Timber (4-0)
2. Colstrip (4-0)
3. Anaconda (3-0)
4. Missoula Loyola (5-1)
5. Malta (3-0)
6. Fairfield (3-0) (+1)
7. Eureka (4-1) (+1)
8. Thompson Falls (4-1) (+2)
9. Roundup (4-1) (Previously unranked)
10. Great Falls Central (5-0) (Previously unranked)
Class C
1. Fort Benton (7-0) (+1)
2. Melstone (6-0) (+1)
3. Roy-Winifred (5-1) (-2)
4. Turner (4-1)
5. Valier (5-0)
6. Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale (6-0)
7. Belt (4-1)
8. Seeley-Swan (5-0) (+1)
9. Charlo (4-0) (+1)
10. Manhattan Christian (5-0) (Previously unranked)
