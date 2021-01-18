Brooke Ark vs. Missoula Sentinel

Brooke Ark, pictured against Missoula Sentinel on Jan. 12, helped Helena reach No. 5 in this week's 406mtsports.com Class AA rankings.

BILLINGS — A perfect week for Fort Benton vaulted it to No. 1 in the second 406mtsports.com Class C rankings of the season.

The Longhorns defeated previous No. 1 Roy-Winifred 43-35 on Thursday. One day later, they handled No. 4 Turner 47-29, and they topped Box Elder 51-48 on Saturday.

Roy-Winifred will play at fellow 2019-20 co-state champion Belt on Friday. The Outlaws beat No. 7 Belt 41-26 on Jan. 5.

Roy-Winifred fell to No. 3, and Melstone moved up one spot to No. 2 after dominant wins over Jordan and Terry last week. Manhattan Christian entered the Class C rankings at No. 10, replacing previous No. 8 Circle, which lost to solid but unranked Westby-Grenora and Plentywood last week.

The Class AA rankings didn’t change except for No. 5, with Helena replacing Missoula Sentinel. Helena opened the season with a 54-28 loss to No. 1 Missoula Hellgate but earned a 58-56 win over Butte and a 49-42 victory over Sentinel, which lost to No. 2 Helena Capital on Saturday.

COVID-19 contact tracing will prevent Helena from playing until next week, forcing its game against Capital (originally scheduled for this Friday) to be postponed.

The top four spots in the Class A rankings also stayed the same. Unbeaten Hamilton replaced Laurel at No. 5 after the Locomotives lost to No. 1 Billings Central 42-21 on Friday and No. 2 Hardin 60-52 on Saturday.

Hamilton will play at No. 4 Columbia Falls on Saturday.

The top-five Class B teams stayed put this week, while Roundup and Great Falls Central moved into the rankings at No. 9 and No. 10, respectively. Roundup beat previous No. 6 and defending co-champion Forsyth 33-32 on Saturday.

No. 4 Missoula Loyola will host No. 6 Fairfield this Thursday.

Class AA

1. Missoula Hellgate (4-0)

2. Helena Capital (3-1)

3. Billings West (3-0)

4. Great Falls (3-0)

5. Helena (2-1) (Previously unranked)

Class A

1. Billings Central (6-0)

2. Hardin (4-0)

3. Havre (4-1)

4. Columbia Falls (5-0)

5. Hamilton (4-0) (Previously unranked)

Class B

1. Big Timber (4-0)

2. Colstrip (4-0)

3. Anaconda (3-0)

4. Missoula Loyola (5-1)

5. Malta (3-0)

6. Fairfield (3-0) (+1)

7. Eureka (4-1) (+1)

8. Thompson Falls (4-1) (+2)

9. Roundup (4-1) (Previously unranked)

10. Great Falls Central (5-0) (Previously unranked)

Class C

1. Fort Benton (7-0) (+1)

2. Melstone (6-0) (+1)

3. Roy-Winifred (5-1) (-2)

4. Turner (4-1)

5. Valier (5-0)

6. Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale (6-0)

7. Belt (4-1)

8. Seeley-Swan (5-0) (+1)

9. Charlo (4-0) (+1)

10. Manhattan Christian (5-0) (Previously unranked)

406mtsports.com's Victor Flores, Frank Gogola and Mike Scherting contributed to this week's rankings.

Disagree with the rankings, or have a question? Email Victor at victor.flores@406mtsports.com.

