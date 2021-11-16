BILLINGS — Four Billings West female athletes signed national letters of intent recently, two with Montana State Billings, one with Montana State and another to Carroll College, to compete collegiately next year.
Joining Montana State Billings are basketball player Kaitlin Grossman and softball player Marleigh Nieto. Sprinter Jaeden Wolff signed for track and field with the Bobcats. All three of those players signed on Monday.
Soccer defender Courtnie Gagnon inked with Carroll College on Sunday.
Wolff was the Class A state champion in the 100 and ran a leg on the Golden Bears’ championship 400-meter relay team. She also finished second in the 200. Overall, Wolf posted the state’s best time in the 100 (12.26) during the season and had the third-fastest 200 time (25.56).
Grossman, who stands 6-foot, averaged 7.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.6 steals per game in helping the Bears girls basketball team to a third-place finish at the state tournament. Her rebound average ranked sixth in Class AA, while her steals average placed her eighth.
Nieto batted .474 (36 for 76) with a .568 on-base percentage and 1.397 OPS as a junior last season for the Bears. She hit five home runs and had 30 RBIs.
Gagnon was part of suffocating West defense that played a big part in the Bears’ state championship run. In finishing the season 15-0-2, the Bears allowed just three goals and shut out Bozeman Gallatin 1-0 in the state title match. Gagnon had one assist on the season.
