CORVALLIS — On a night when the temperature outside was below zero, the Frenchtown Broncs were red hot. The Broncs started out the first quarter on a 13-0 run behind their stingy fast-paced defense. At the end of the first quarter, the Broncs led 19-4.
“We started fast, and it gave our younger girls an opportunity to get in and get some valuable minutes for us,” said Frenchtown Broncs coach Tim Yeager. “Overall, it was a really good team win with a really balanced score sheet.”
Frenchtown Broncs junior Madison Kaufman led the way on the night, with 13 points in the first half and 16 total points for the game. The Broncs were too much for the Blue Devils and won handily 60-37.
“We had four girls with double figures tonight; and anytime you get that, it makes us pretty hard to guard. Mason Quinn, in the high post, she's a dangerous, dangerous player in that high profile because she has such good vision,” said Yeager.
At halftime, the Broncs were up 39-17 over the Blue Devils.
“It was just a really good team win; and, overall, I thought everyone did some good things. Defensively, we created some turnovers; and our half court press looked good. We got out and ran a little bit on them,” said Yeager.
At the end of the 3rd quarter, the Broncs led 47-22.
“That's a very talented Frenchtown team,” said Corvallis Blue Devils coach Andy Knapp. “They might well be one of the — well, they are one of the best in our conference, if not the best. They’re very good. They've got the size, and they have good guard play. They're tough. They're very tough to defend just because of all of the things they can do inside and outside.”
Leading scorers for the Broncs were freshman Mason Quinn with 10 points, junior Alexis Godin with 10 points, and junior Sadie Smith with 10 points.
Junior Ericka Jessop led the way in scoring for the Blue Devils with nine points. Senior Tylin Sorensen added eight points, and freshman Ava Loran had seven points.
