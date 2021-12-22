FRENCHTOWN — The Frenchtown girls basketball team did just about everything right on defense in the first 16 minutes of Wednesday's game against Corvallis.
The Broncs held the visitors without a made field goal for almost the first 20 minutes en route to a 44-17 win. Frenchtown improved to 5-0 while the Blue Devils fell to 0-3.
The 5-0 start is the Broncs’ best since they opened the 2016-17 season 10-0. Frenchtown went 16-3 that season.
It’s early, but the Broncs find themselves in a good spot heading into the holiday break with Hamilton, Dillon and Butte Central coming up as the Class A slate ramps up.
“We can’t ask for much more going into Christmas break being 5-0, but we have a long way to go,” Broncs coach Tim Yeager said. “This is a gantlet of a conference. There are a lot of good players. There are a lot of good coaches and every night is a battle.”
If the Broncs find a way to replicate Wednesday’s performance against some of the top talent in the league, things could go very well for the squad in the new year.
The Broncs opened with a low-scoring 8-1 lead after the first quarter. Nothing too crazy. Then they turned it on in the second.
Frenchtown opened the period with an 8-0 scoring run behind a pair of triples and a fast break layup by Demi Smith off a missed Blue Devils 3-pointer.
A pair of free throws by Corvallis snapped that run at the 5:52 mark, only for the Broncs to hold the visitors scoreless for the first four minutes of the second and another 3:15 into the third quarter. The Blue Devils’ first made field goal came off a layup by Tylie Sorensen at the 3:45 mark of the third to finally get the lid off the hoop.
The Broncs figured out the Blue Devils’ zone defense on one end and played dominant defense on the other.
“Every day we work on it in practice and we take pride on the defensive end,” Yeager said. “It’s what we want to do, to force turnovers and jump passing lanes. Our girls take a lot of pride in it.”
Broncs’ forwards Demi Smith and Sadie Smith contested just about each shot the Blue Devils put up — blocking their fair share. Then, once the Broncs got into their sets on offense, Sadie or Demi had an answer inside or moved the ball out to shooters ready to fire on the wing to help ignite the early surge.
Cracking a zone isn’t rocket science, but it is a tricky thing when you’re a team that mostly runs man-to-man defense like Frenchtown. The Broncs made it look seamless, knowing teams will go zone against them as the season progresses.
“We’ve been working hard at it,” Yeager said. “We’ve come a long way since the first day of practice as far as our team chemistry and our ball movement against zone and understanding spacing and just our overall basketball I.Q.”
Sadie Smith led the Broncs with 16 points while Demi recorded seven points. Carah Evans hit a pair of 3s en route to her eight-point night. Corvallis, which finished with six made field goals, was led by Sorensen's four points.
The Broncs will head to Hamilton (4-1) after the winter break for a matchup in the Bitterroot Valley on Jan. 6.
Broncs 64, Blue Devils 47
Wednesday was a good day to be a Frenchtown hoops fan.
After the girls hoops team took a win to start the season 5-0, the boys did the same by putting Corvallis away with a third quarter run.
Devin Shelton put down a breakaway slam to erupt the crowd, and the Broncs outscored the Blue Devils 22-10 in the third. The Broncs put the game away with the run, and cemented the win with a solid fourth to win 64-47 at home.
The Broncs start the year 5-0, their first 5-0 start since third-year head coach Brandon Robbins took over. Shelton led the Broncs with 17 points including eight in the third quarter. Kellen Klimpel scored 12 with a pair of 3s and Connor Michaud scored 11 to join Shelton in double figures.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.