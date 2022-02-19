FLORENCE — Maddie Keast clapped her hands and yelled in joy along with her Missoula Loyola players when the team was handed its District 6B tournament title trophy on Saturday.
Keast has been through the grind of winning a pair of state championships as a player. She’s now on the sideline, where she can’t directly impact the game, but her passion for basketball shines through in her energy and expressiveness directing her team.
“I get way more nervous as a coach than I ever did as a player,” she admitted after the 53-34 win over host Florence in the title game. “But this was awesome. I love tournament play. I feel like I treat every game like a tournament game because of the intensity I try to bring.”
This is Keast’s first season as a high school head coach, and she has the Breakers ranked No. 6 in the state and holding a top seed heading into the Western B divisional next week. She took over at Loyola after spending last year learning under Missoula Sentinel coach Karen Deden before the latter retired following a lengthy, successful coaching career.
That wasn’t Keast’s first experience with Deden; she won two championships as a Sentinel player in 2013 and 2014 after she spent her first two years of high school playing at Loyola. But their time together last winter gave Keast even more insight about what it would take to be a successful coach, although she hasn’t gotten down Deden’s lack of nerves on the sideline.
“Karen Deden has been not only the best coach I’ve ever had but an incredible friend and mentor and an incredible influence in my life,” Keast said. “She truly taught me what it meant to care about individuals as human beings first and to nurture them and understand them on a human level, and then basketball can flourish from there.
“I just made a promise to myself that if I stepped back into the realm of basketball and the arena, I would try to bring a positive energy and try to influence these girls’ lives in a positive way.”
Keast, who spent a short stint playing for the Montana Lady Griz, admits she’ll get tough on her players while instilling her culture and working with them to implement the style of play she thinks fits best with their abilities. But that toughness has to be for the right reason, balanced properly and in moderation.
Loyola’s Kennedy McCorkle has noticed and appreciated that as one of five seniors adapting to a new coach in their final season, even though she and some others knew Keast beforehand. She scored 12 points in the district title game, fellow senior Natalie Clevenger tallied 15 points and sophomore Gio Horner poured in 22 points in the mix of transition scoring, draining 3-pointers and banging bodies down low.
“She’s definitely intense, but at the same time, she’s really helpful and knowledgeable and encouraging,” McCorkle said. “It’s been really nice to have both sides of her. She pushes us really hard in practice. We take a lot of pride in defense, and when we were playing Anaconda last week, we weren’t playing really well, she and got on us in a timeout. It was pretty intense but pretty heartfelt, and she kept encouraging us.”
Keast came into a program that had made it to the state tournament each of the past three years, finishing as co-champs in 2020 and placing third in 2019. As the Breakers try to get back, she’s preached the motto of building a house brick by brick.
The Breakers improved to 3-0 against rival Florence this season, having won 62-51 in December and 64-41 in January. Their toughest challenges are ahead at the Western B divisional, where they’ll face District 7-B teams who gave them problems earlier this year.
“These seniors have been here before, they have the experience of going to state, so as much as they’re learning from me, I’m learning from them,” Keast said. “I’m learning as a coach how to get them to buy into this, what do they think is working best. I’m thankful for an open line of communication with this. If I came in and said, ‘This is how it’s going to be,’ I wouldn’t be a good coach. You have to learn as much as you teach, and I commend them for their passion.”
Florence boys win
The Florence boys also won a District 6-B tournament title under the direction of a new coach.
Tony Anderson was an assistant coach for the Falcons in recent years, including their run to the state tournament last year, so he and the team had quite a bit of familiarity. That’s helped them go 17-3 this year, the latest win a 57-40 decision over Loyola in the title game.
“You didn’t see a lot of celebrating out there with the trophy,” said Anderson, a Stevensville grad who’s approaching a decade in coaching. “It was nice, but our expectations in that locker room supersede what we’ve done tonight. It’s great for the kids to get recognized, but we’ve got bigger goals.”
Florence has down a winner’s mentality among its players. Many of them starred on this year’s Class B state championship football team, which was honored prior to the game.
One of those players, Blake Shoupe, filled up the stat sheet against Loyola. The senior totaled a team-high 12 points to go with five steals, four assists, four rebounds and one block as an all-around player who excels in Anderson’s transition-based, run-and-gun style of play.
“I love him as head coach,” Shoupe said. “He puts in so much time and effort into games and practices. We really appreciate him for what he does for us. It wasn’t too big of a transition because we had him with us every day, now he’s just talking more, so it was pretty smooth.”
Florence senior Levi Posey scored eight of his 10 points in the second half and senior Beau Neal had seven of his eight after intermission as the Falcons outscored the Rams 32-17 in the final 16 minutes. They denied entry pass after entry pass as they pushed their 25-23 halftime lead to 41-32 entering the fourth quarter, which they opened on a 13-0 run to put away the game.
Florence senior Jace Pederson dished out three assists to go with his seven points. Junior Pat Duchien added nine points.
“We’re starting to share the ball more than before,” Anderson said. “We got into a little rut for a little bit and lost to a good (Class A) Frenchtown team and they gave us a wakeup call. We’ve been playing good basketball since then.”
Florence improved to 3-0 against rival Loyola this season, having won 58-50 in December and 60-48 in January. The Falcons made the title game with a 70-40 win over Deer Lodge, while Loyola posted an 88-64 win over Arlee in the other semifinal.
Forwards Noah Haffey and Reynolds Johnston led Loyola with 12 and 10 points. The Rams will be a No. 2 seed at the Western B divisional tournament, while Florence will be a No. 1 seed.
“I think just keeping up our energy in practices throughout the week, not taking reps off and working our butts off will lead us to what we want,” Shoupe said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.