BUTTE — COVID-19 related issues have postponed girls basketball games between Butte Central and Livingston, according to a release from Butte Central High School.

The JV and varsity games scheduled for Jan. 6 at Livingston will now be played Jan. 25. JV will tip at 5 p.m. and varsity will start almost immediately following, around 6 p.m. Both games will be in Livingston.

Also according to the release, Butte Central's varsity game hosting Frenchtown on Saturday at 4 p.m. is still on. That game will be played at the MAC. 

