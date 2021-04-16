GLASGOW — Glasgow girls basketball coach Travis Nielsen has resigned after five seasons as the Scotties coach, the school announced Friday.

Nielsen's record was 56-57 losses, the school said. Glasgow was second in District 2B and third at the Northern B divisional with a 14-8 overall record.

The Scotties were 15-9 the previous season, finishing third in the district and fourth at divisionals. 

