GLASGOW — Glasgow girls basketball coach Travis Nielsen has resigned after five seasons as the Scotties coach, the school announced Friday.
Nielsen's record was 56-57 losses, the school said. Glasgow was second in District 2B and third at the Northern B divisional with a 14-8 overall record.
The Scotties were 15-9 the previous season, finishing third in the district and fourth at divisionals.
