Eastern A Divisional tournament

At First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, Billings

Wednesday-Saturday

What to know: The Laurel and Sidney boys get the tournament rolling at 11 a.m. Wednesday, followed by the Livingston and Miles City girls at 12:30 p.m. … The top four boys teams and top four girls teams advance to the Class A state tournament to be held in two weeks at the Metra. … Semifinals will begin at 3:30 p.m. Friday, and the championship games are set for 6:30 p.m. (boys) and 8 p.m. (girls) Saturday.

About the boys tournament: The field includes Class A’s top two scorers in Livingston’s Brendon Johnson (26.7 points per game) and Hardin’s Famous Lefthand (23.8). Laurel’s Colter Bales is fourth (18.1), and Havre’s Kellen Detrick is fifth (16.2). … Billings Central, which is No. 5 in the 406mtsports.com Class A rankings, is the defending Eastern A and State A champion. … Top-ranked Hardin is 18-0 but needed a Lefthand buzzer-beater to defeat Livingston in the teams’ first matchup, and the Bulldogs edged Central in double overtime in their second meeting, which was played at the Metra.

About the girls tournament: The No. 1 (Hardin, 17-1), No. 2 (Billings Central, 16-2) and No. 3 (Havre, 17-1) teams in the 406mtsports.com Class A rankings are in the field. … Havre is the two-time defending state champion, while Central is the reigning Eastern A champ. … Three players who have signed or committed to the Montana Lady Griz will take the floor this weekend. Havre’s Kyndall Keller and Glendive’s Karsen Murphy are both seniors and have signed letters of intent, while Billings Central sophomore Mya Hansen has given a verbal commitment. Keller leads Class A in scoring, averaging 20.1 points per game. Hansen is third (17.1) and Murphy is seventh (13.4).

