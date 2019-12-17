HAMILTON — In the hospitality room of the Western A Tip-Off tournament in Frenchtown, Hamilton's first-year girls' basketball coach Richard Griffin and his assistant, Sarah Winkler, talked excitedly about the Broncs' game that had concluded earlier.
Even though Game 1 of Griffin's head coaching tenure at Hamilton was marked by a 42-41 loss to Hardin, they were happy.
In an otherwise off-the-record moment, the two couldn't help but be thrilled by the second half Hamilton had. The Broncs rallied from a 15-2 first-quarter deficit against last season's Class A runners up to pull within a point.
"...They settled in," coach Griffin said that day. "It didn't feel like the first game of the season."
Heading into a Tuesday night matchup with Southwest A and Bitterroot Rival Corvallis — part of a triple header with the schools' wrestling programs and boys' basketball teams — the Hamilton girls seem to be settling in with their new coach, too.
After seven seasons under coach Mark Albert — including a state-title season in 2015 — it could have been fair to wonder how long it might take for a team to take to a new coach.
The Game 1 near-comeback, Game 2's controlled 44-35 win against Browning (another 2018-19 State A squad) and a comeback win against Ronan in Game 3, 56-49, has given early indication that everything is going smooth so far for the Broncs and their coach.
"Having coach Albert the last eight years, he had them ready. It's not like I’m coming into a program that needed help," Griffin said. "The program has already been established. It’s just building off what he’s been doing."
That's not to say things aren't different this season, though.
At the end of practice Monday, the girls were tasked with hitting a half court shot to reduce their running at the end of practice. Even coach Griffin participated. When his final shot rimmed out, the Broncs went to the baseline. Nobody had connected on the long-range shot, and that meant conditioning.
More conditioning. Hamilton had already been running for most of practice.
"We run more. We're focused on defense, being aggressive and in their face," Hamilton junior Maggie Ringer said. "We know that there are worse things we could run for, so we're happy with the running."
Hamilton showed as much. They sang "Happy Birthday" to one of their teammates while running their line drills.
The running isn't going away this season, either. Coach Griffin said they want to "wear out" opposing teams. It was a strategy that worked for Griffin last year as the Darby boys' head basketball coach.
In one year at the helm of the Tigers, Darby captured its first District 13-C title in 28 years behind a high-octane offense and pressure defense. The Tigers finished the season 20-3 overall. That came after a successful six-year stint as the Plains' girls' basketball coach. He also assisted for a year under Albert with Hamilton, and Griffin was the Darby girls assistant coach last season along with coaching the Tiger boys.
Coaching is in his blood, after all. The Darby grad's dad, Wendell Griffin, was a head coach at Darby nearly three decades ago, and Wendell is currently the junior varsity coach for Darby.
"I built relationships with those boys in Darby, so of course (I'm following them), and I get told about them every night from my dad," Richard said.
And Richard, likely, tells his dad about the rising Hamilton squad he has, too.
That includes returning all-conference honorable mention players in Katelyn Dickemore and Abby Johnson as well as some talented underclass players that have put up some big games for their new coach. Freshman Taryn Searle scored a game-high 18 points in Hamilton's win against Ronan last week. Fellow freshman Layne Kearns had 15 in the win, too.
In all, Hamilton has nearly 30 girls out for basketball this season, and a good blend of upperclass-girls coupled with some new blood. The only thing they don't really have is much height. Nobody on the roster tops 5-foot-11, and only two posts are over 5-foot-10.
Hence the high-octane, high-speed offense.
"We're kind of short and faster, and I think we can use that against (teams)," Kearns said. "If teams are that much bigger, we can outrun them."
Added the fiesty 5-foot-4 Johnson, "We're going to go get 'em, we're going to go right at 'em. It's fun to play — I like going to go get 'em."
Hamilton will have a good look out how that strategy works against a height-rich Blue Devil squad (results from Tuesday's game will be in Friday's edition of the Ravalli Republic). Both squads are 2-1 overall on the season and the pre-winter break matchup has late-season implications.
No matter the outcome, though, the Broncs and Griff, as he's known, look to be a good fit.
"I’ve been telling the girls every since I’ve been here, we’re not going to back down from anybody. We’re going to go out there and play hard," Griffin said. "When you do that, no matter the outcome of the game, you can feel good because you're growing.
"I just think the girls are going to come out and give their best effort. I have faith in that, and I think they have confidence in that, too."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.