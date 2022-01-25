GREAT FALLS – If this had been just another midweek girls basketball game played by two teams struggling to get over the .500 mark, there probably would have been 350 fans in attendance, and most of them would have gone home happy since the home team clearly was more talented.
Or so it seemed for the first 20 minutes, when the Great Falls CMR girls grabbed a 13-point lead over their opponents. But since those opponents were the rival Great Falls High Bison, and since crosstown games in the Electric City almost always are extremely competitive, none of the 2,500 fans at CMR Fieldhouse left until the final buzzer.
Good thing, too, since a corner 3-pointer by Bison guard Ashlyn Jones bounced off the rim at the final horn, preserving a 44-41 victory for CMR in a Class AA contest Tuesday night.
“Nobody should be surprised, because this is crosstown and they’re usually crazy,” said CMR coach Brian Crosby, whose team improved to 4-1 in conference play and 5-4 overall even though leading scorer Lauren Lindseth played all 32 minutes and never scored a field goal.
“The Bison had to take Lauren out of the game and they played her physical,” said Crosby. “She usually gets to the free throw line a lot, but not tonight (three FTs in four attempts). Give them credit; they did what they had to do.”
The Rustlers got a team-high 11 points from senior guard Shania Gardipee, including the biggest two of the game, two free throws with 14 seconds left to expand the lead to an apparently safe 44-39.
But Bison forward Emma Tolan tallied a rebound basket with less than a second to play, cutting the margin to three points. Then CMR was unable to inbound the basketball from underneath its own hoop, giving GFH one last chance to tie. A 22-footer by Jones at the buzzer just missed.
Jones led all scorers with 14 points and teammate Jamie Reed added 11. But it was seven points by junior guard Dani Senger midway through the fourth quarter to sparked an 11-0 run that brought coach Jerry Schmitz’s Bison back into serious contention.
The Bison never held the lead down the stretch, but they had several chances. They missed 6 of 8 foul shots in the fourth quarter, allowing CMR to maintain its lead and control the basketball. Great Falls had to foul twice in the final minute in an effort to get the ball back, and Gardipee sank 3 of 4 in the last 22 seconds.
For the game, GFH was 8-of-19 from the charity stripe, and CMR wasn’t much better (10-for-21).
The Bison dropped to 2-3 in league games, 2-7 overall.
And it’s likely both teams will take extra free throw practice before the next crosstown clash next month at Swarthout Fieldhouse.
