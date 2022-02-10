GREAT FALLS – The Great Falls girls basketball team has had a difficult time scoring points this season, and that’s the main reason why the Bison took a 2-10 record into their Eastern AA contest against rival Great Falls CMR on Thursday night.
Three minutes into the game, it looked like the Bison were headed for another low-scoring loss, since they turned the ball over four times before they even managed a shot from the floor. But 29 minutes later, the Bison looked – and felt – like an entirely different team after they finished off a 48-42 victory over the Rustlers before about 2,000 fans at Swarthout Fieldhouse.
GFH coach Jerry Schmitz didn’t need anyone to remind him that his squad scored almost as many points in the second half (35) as they average this season for a whole game (36.1).
“They just need to make a few to get their confidence, then they need to keep shooting,” said Schmitz, the proud father of three of the best players in Bison girls basketball history.
No Great Falls player was more confident Thursday than 5-foot-6 junior guard Ashlyn Jones, who scored 13 of her game-high 23 points in the fourth quarter as the Bison poured in 20 markers in the final eight minutes. Jones sank a 3-pointer with 1:38 to play to give her team a 43-38 lead, but most of her field goals came on driving shots in the lane.
“We took good shots tonight, driving toward the basket, and we also made our free throws, which we didn’t do the last time we played them,” said Schmitz. In their first meeting last month, the Bison lost to CMR by three points and missed six foul shots in the fourth quarter. This time, GFH made 7 of 10 free throws down the stretch to maintain a lead.
Jamie Reed and Dani Senger each contributed nine points for the Bison (3-6 in league play, 3-10) overall.
Junior guard Kacey Christensen and Shania Gardipee led the Rustlers (6-4, 7-7) with 13 points each, and star senior forward Lauren Lindseth added 10 points and at least five steals. But a swarming Bison defense held Lindseth to three field goals, all driving layups.
“Lauren is a really good player and you can’t let her get to the basket,” said Schmitz, whose team held Lindseth – who averages 11.5 points per game – to three points the first time they met.
Coach Brian Crosby’s Rustlers led 16-13 at the half and still had a 24-23 lead late in the third quarter before Reed and Jones scored five straight points to put the Bison up by 4. Seven straight points early in the fourth period gave the Bison an 8-point cushion and CMR never got closer than two points the rest of the way.
