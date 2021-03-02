Guide to the 2021 Class A girls basketball tournament

HELENA — In terms of excitement and intrigue, the Class A girls state basketball tournament could be in a class by itself as an abundance of contenders gather at the Four Seasons Arena in Great Falls to kick things off Wednesday.
While the tournament was supposed to be played next week, in Butte, both the boys and girls combined state tournaments were shifted to Great Falls and moved ahead one week to play in the Four Seasons, which will host the Class AA state tournaments next week.
Spectators will be allowed with a limit of up to 500 per team, although there is no general admission. Tickets need to be purchased through each respective school.
The action will get underway Wednesday at 9 a.m. and here's a look at the tournament:
2020 co-champions: Billings Central, Hardin
2021 field: Billings Central (16-1), Columbia Falls (19-0), Havre (14-2), Ronan (12-8), Hardin (13-4), Hamilton (14-6), Glendive (9-10), Whitefish (13-6)
Storylines: There are plenty of storylines to follow in the 2021 Class A girls tournament. With Billings Central and Hardin being declared co-champions in 2020, three teams have won state titles since 2018, with Havre being the other, winning back-to-back (2018-2019). All three are bona fide contenders this week. The Rams finished the season ranked as the No. 1 team in the 406mtsports.com rankings, but also lost to Hardin, which lost to Havre. Billings Central also beat Havre in two close games this season, including last weekend at the Eastern A.
The Blue Ponies nearly defeated the Rams, but a late bucket by Lady Griz commit Mya Hansen and two missed free throws by Havre allowed Billings Central to escape with a third consecutive Eastern A crown.
However, it wouldn't be the first time the Rams won the Eastern A, but failed to win the state championship. That exact scenario played out in 2019, at the same venue. Central defeated Havre prior to state at the Eastern A Divisional, but then lost to Hardin in the state semifinals before a rematch could take place.
The Bulldogs have made a habit of playing in state championship games and have reached the final four years in a row. They fell in 2017 to Columbia Falls, then in consecutive years to Havre before sharing the crown last year.
Despite being defending state champions, the Bulldogs haven't won the state championship game since 1994 and didn't get the chance last season due to it being canceled in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hardin and Billings Central are poised to meet in the semifinals at state for the third time in four years if each team wins in the first round Wednesday.
The other side of the bracket features undefeated Columbia Falls, which is seeking to become the first Western A team to win the title since the Wildkats achieved the feat in 2017.
Havre is also on the Columbia Falls side of the bracket and will open with Hamilton, the same team the Blue Ponies opened with in 2018 and 2020. It's also a rematch of the 2014 state title game which was played at the Four Seasons.
Fun facts: The Four Seasons Arena has been a home away from home for the Blue Ponies, who have won the last three Class A girls state tournaments contested there in 2014, 2018 and 2019. That's nine consecutive state tournament wins in the venue.
In another interesting tidbit, half of the field didn't make the state tournament a year ago, including Western A champion Columbia Falls. Ronan, Whitefish and Glendive round out the new participants, while Havre, Billings Central, Hardin and Hamilton each made it last year.
For spectator information, click here.
