HELENA — Last week, Class A kicked off state basketball tournaments in Montana and now, the other classifications will have their chance, including the Class AA girls basketball tournament in Great Falls.
While Class AA was expected to use a playoff format, like volleyball, it will instead hold a traditional state tournament, with some changes, such as six games per day between the combined boys and girls tournaments, as opposed to eight in previous years.
For the girls, that means the quarterfinals will be played over two days, starting Wednesday with Helena Capital and Billings Skyview at 1 p.m. followed by Billings West and Glacier at 3:30 p.m.
Thursday morning, Missoula Sentinel will face Bozeman at 9 a.m., followed by Missoula Hellgate against Great Falls High at 11 a.m.
Spectators will be allowed with a limit of 500 per team and there is no general admission. Tickets need to be purchased through each school.
Games should be able to be streamed on the NFHS Network. Masks and social distancing policies will be in effect.
Storylines
2020 co-champions: Helena Capital, Billings West
2021 field: Helena Capital (14-1), Missoula Hellgate (14-1), Billings West (14-1), Bozeman (12-3) Billings Skyview (11-4), Missoula Sentinel (9-6), Kalispell Glacier (9-6), Great Falls High (9-6).
• One thing fans of Class AA girls basketball will notice is that seven of the eight teams are back from last year, with only Great Falls replacing Great Falls CMR.
• Every team in the tournament also enters with a winning record and actually, each program has a minimum of nine wins.
• Both co-champions and all four semifinalists from a year ago are back and three of those teams: Capital, Missoula Hellgate and Billings West all come in sporting 14-1 records. Capital defeated Hellgate in the semifinals, while West defeated Missoula Sentinel. But the championship game didn't happen due to COVID-19.
• West has a number of fresh faces and is led in scoring by Taylee Chirrick. Yet, there is an experienced group too that includes Layla Baumann, Kaitlin Grossman and Kendell Ellis. The Golden Bears are the top seed in the Eastern AA and will open against Glacier, a team led by Ellie Keller (12.9 points, 3.14 steals). A win could set up a semifinal showdown between co-state champions which would take place Friday.
• Capital returns four starters from its 22-1 co-championship team including Dani and Paige Bartsch, as well as Mara McGinley and Jaymee Sheridan. Dani Bartsch is the second-leading scorer in Class AA, while Sheridan is second the state in assists and McGinley leads the state in 3-point field goals, although Sydney Pierce of West leads in percentage at 53 percent. Paige Bartsch also is tops in the state in blocked shots.
• Facing the Bruins in the first round will be Brooke Berry of Billings Skyview, who leads all scorers in the state 17.2 ppg and also leads AA girls with five assists.
• On the other side of the bracket, Bozeman's Macy Mayer has been a double-double machine and joins the Bartsch twins as the only other player in the state to average double figures in points and rebounds.
• Bozeman is the two seed out of the East and will square off against third-seeded Sentinel out of the West (9 a.m. Thursday), a team led by Brooke Stayner who averages 11.3 points and 3.29 steals per game (2nd in AA). Challis Westwater is another name to watch as she averages 10 points and eight rebounds on the season.
• The final game between Hellgate and Great Falls is Thursday at 11 a.m. The Knights won a coin toss to get the top seed out of the Western AA and they are led by a deep roster that includes Alex Covill, Bailee Sayler and Addy Heaphy. Alison Harris, another solid two-way big, will lead the way for the Bison.
Fun facts: Hellgate, West and Capital are each looking to make a third straight appearance in the state semifinals. Outside of the co-championship by West last season, the Eastern AA hasn't won a state championship game since 2016.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.