BILLINGS — Big Timber brings its perfect record and its No. 1 standing in the 406mtsports.com rankings to First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in an attempt to win its first Class B state title since the Sheepherders won their back-to-back championships in 1980 and 1981.
Six of the eight teams in the field finished in the top-10 of our final rankings. Incidentally, the two unranked teams — Columbus and Fairfield — meet up in the tournament's first round.
Spectators are limited to 500 per team, with no general admission. Tickets can be purchased on MetraPark.com with passwords required for each team. Unless otherwise specified, tickets are team specific and won't work for both boys and girls games if a school happened to qualify both programs. Games should be able to be streamed on the NFHS Network.
Masks and social distancing policies will be in effect.
Here are a few storylines for the tournament, which begins Wednesday and concludes with Saturday’s 7:30 p.m. championship game.
2019-2020 co-champions: Forsyth and Missoula Loyola. (The COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the final day of last year’s tournament, leaving the Dogies and Breakers as co-champions.)
2021 field: No. 9 Anaconda (13-6), No. 1 Big Timber (21-0), Columbus (14-5), No. 7 Eureka (16-5), Fairfield (15-6), No. 4 Malta (17-2), No. 6 Missoula Loyola (18-4), No. 3 Roundup (17-4).
Storylines
• Forsyth didn’t make it out of the Southern B to have a chance to defend its co-state title, leaving only Loyola with that opportunity. In fact, Loyola, Big Timber and Malta are the only returning teams in the field.
• Big Timber and Eureka both broke long droughts by winning their respective divisional tournaments last weekend. According to Sheepherders coach Kim Finn, Big Timber hadn’t won a divisional title since 1980. Eureka, meanwhile, hasn’t been a division champion since 1989, and the Lions’ win over Anaconda on Friday for the Western B crown was just the school’s second divisional title, boys or girls, in the history of the school. Big Timber defeated Columbus on Saturday for the Southern B title.
• There was a time that it couldn’t be called a Class B state tournament without both Malta and Fairfield in the field. The programs dominated the B ranks, combining to win every state title from 2007-2017, and the Eagles and M’ettes met for the state title seven times in nine years from 2009-2017. But neither program made it to state in 2018, only Fairfield qualified in 2019, and only Malta returned in 2020. So this year is the first since 2017 that both Malta and Fairfield are back in the tournament fold. Malta defeated Fairfield to win the Northern B title.
• Anaconda is making its first State B appearance since the school changed classifications from Class A to start the 2015-16 season. Roundup, meanwhile, finally knocked down the door to state for the first time since 2002, though the Panthers have had several near misses in recent years before finally breaking through.
• Aside from Big Timber's winning streak, Malta and Eureka bring the next-longest streaks to town. The M'ettes have won 10 in a row, and haven't lost since a Feb. 6 setback to Roundup. Eureka has won its last eight, a stretch that includes victories over state-tournament teams Loyola and Anaconda.
• Big Timber won its first 17 games by an average of 30.5 points. But the Herders have answered challenges in their past four postseason contests, winning by an average of 7.5 points. Against state-tournament teams, Big Timber has beaten Columbus three times and also topped Roundup.
• Loyola, Columbus and Roundup have all played six games against teams in the Class B state tournament. Loyola was 3-3 in those game, and Columbus and Roundup went 2-4. Among the other teams, Anaconda and Malta went 2-1, Eureka 2-2 and Fairfield 0-2.
