BILLINGS — The time for sharing is over.
Roy-Winifred and Belt had to split last year’s Class C girls state basketball title when tournaments across the state were halted after the semifinal round because of COVID-19 concerns, but this year an outright champion will be crowned.
Who will walk away with the top prize Saturday night at the Lockwood High School gym? There are several legitimate contenders, including two unbeaten teams — Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale from the Eastern division and Seeley-Swan from the West — but no team among the eight-team bracket has won fewer than 16 games.
The tournament tips off Wednesday at 9 a.m. with the first game between Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale and Jordan. The other first-round matchups pit Seeley-Swan and returning co-champ Roy-Winifred, Melstone and Manhattan Christian, and Fort Benton and Plentywood.
The Montana High School Association is allowing 300 fans per team per game.
2020 co-champions: Roy-Winifred, Belt
2021 field: Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale (21-0), Jordan (16-7), Seeley-Swan (17-0), Roy-Winifred (18-3), Melstone (19-2), Manhattan Christian (21-1), Fort Benton (19-2), Plentywood (19-3)
Storylines
• Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale is making its first state tournament appearance since 2015, and boasts one of the best résumés of any team in the field. The Mavericks haven’t lost this season, and own wins over Melstone, which was ranked No. 2 in Class C at the time, and Malta, which was ranked No. 5 in Class B. Kaitlyn McColly, Kia Wasson and Jaycee Erickson all average in double-figure scoring to lead the Mavericks. In its most recent appearance at state in 2015, the co-op made the title game.
• The tourney’s other unbeaten, Seeley-Swan, edged Manhattan Christian to win its second straight Western C crown. The Blackhawks are propped up by Klaire Kovatch, Emily Maughan, Sariah Maughan and Bethany Hoag, who look to lead the team to its first title. The Blackhawks are an especially inspired team: Their second-year coach, David Cahoon, lost his father in a plane crash in September.
• Despite the promise of quality competition at the tournament, Class C fans won’t get to see Melstone guard Draya Wacker, the state’s top scorer. Wacker, a junior, was averaging 25.1 points per game when she tore the ACL in her right knee during a game on Jan. 30. The Broncs, without Wacker, still won the Southern C title, led by strong performances from Kayla Kombol, Avery Eike and Koye Rindal.
• One top player to watch will be Fort Benton’s Aspen Giese, the top scorer on a team that spreads the wealth. Emerson Giese and Ashlee Wang also average in double figures for the Longhorns.
• Melstone beat Jordan to win the Southern divisional, but the hard-charging Mustangs had a big win over Ekalaka in the semifinal round of that tournament and gave Melstone all it could handle in the title game, and they did it shorthanded with injuries to Brenna and Tori Murnion.
• Roy-Winifred has advanced to the past two Class C title games, losing to Box Elder in 2019 and sharing the championship with Belt last season. On the strength of Isabelle Heggem’s 18 points and Trinity Edwards’ added 15, the Outlaws beat North Star in a challenge game to qualify for state.
• After winning five Class C titles the previous decade and advancing past the semifinal last year, Belt did not qualify for the tournament.
• The Eagles of Manhattan Christian had won 21 in a row before falling by six points to Seeley-Swan in the Western divisional championship contest. Kiersten Van Kirk and Eliana Kuperus are Christian’s top scorers. The Eagles are coached by Jeff Bellach, who guided Christian’s boys team to three straight title-game appearances and a championship win in 2019.
• Plentywood snuck past Scobey 39-38 in an Eastern division challenge to become the tournament’s final qualifier. Ashtyn Curtiss had 12 points and Annie Kaul added 10 for the Wildcats in that win.
