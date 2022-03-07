The usual suspects are all in the Class A girls basketball state tournament, which runs from Wednesday through Saturday at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.
This year’s field of nine state qualifiers includes the champions from the past eight seasons. Both title game participants from each of those eight seasons are also in this tournament.
Havre is making its 11th consecutive state appearance, the longest current streak of any team in the field. Hardin is at state for the sixth straight season, while Billings Central is back for the fourth consecutive season and Hamilton is making its third straight trip. Columbia Falls is back for the second season in a row and the ninth time in the past 10 years.
Dillon and Browning are both at state for the first time since 2020. Butte Central is returning for the first time since 2019, while Miles City is making its first appearance since 2014.
This is the first year that the State A tournament has expanded to nine teams. The Western A, which has 13 teams, was given five qualifiers instead of the usual four. The Eastern A, which has 10 teams, still gets four qualifiers.
