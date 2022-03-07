MISSOULA —The usual suspects are all in the Class A girls basketball state tournament, which runs from Wednesday through Saturday at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.

This year’s field of nine state qualifiers includes the champions from the past eight seasons. Both title game participants from each of those eight seasons are also in this tournament.

Havre is making its 11th consecutive state appearance, the longest current streak of any team in the field. Hardin is at state for the sixth straight season, while Billings Central is back for the fourth consecutive season and Hamilton is making its third straight trip. Columbia Falls is back for the second season in a row and the ninth time in the past 10 years.

Dillon and Browning are both at state for the first time since 2020. Butte Central is returning for the first time since 2019, while Miles City is making its first appearance since 2014.

This is the first year that the State A tournament has expanded to nine teams. The Western A, which has 13 teams, was given five qualifiers instead of the usual four. The Eastern A, which has 10 teams, still gets four qualifiers.

Here's a look at the state qualifiers:

Billings Central Rams

Record: 18-3 (18-1 against Class A teams)

Against the field: 6-1 (2-0 vs. Havre, 1-1 vs. Hardin, 3-0 vs. Miles City)

About the Rams: Coached by Jetton Ailes, they shared the Southeast A regular-season title with Hardin and won the Eastern A divisional. They're the No. 1 seed from the east. The offensive attack is led by double-digit scorer Mya Hansen, who has signed to play college basketball in the Big East Conference at Butler.

History: The Rams were the state runner-up in 2021 and were co-champs in 2020 when the tournament was cut short by COVID. They’ve made the state title game 11 times, have seven titles (including the shared one in 2020) and last won a title game in 2012. Their last trophy was second place in 2021.

Browning Indians

Record: 17-5

Against the field: 3-5 (0-1 vs. Hamilton, 2-1 vs. Columbia Falls, 1-0 vs. Butte Central, 0-1 vs. Hardin, 0-2 vs. Havre)

About the Indians: Led by coach Darryl "Poorboy" Croff, they shared the Northwest A regular-season title with Columbia Falls. They're the No. 3 seed from the west. Mecca Bullchild averages double-digit scoring, followed by Jerel WhiteGrass.

History: The Indians made the title game only once, in 1996, beating Dillon. Their last trophy was third place in 2016.

Butte Central Maroons

Record: 16-10 (16-7 against Class A teams)

Against the field: 0-7 (0-2 vs. Dillon, 0-3 vs. Hamilton, 0-1 vs. Browning, 0-1 vs. Columbia Falls)

About the Maroons: Coach Meg Murphy is in her last season and will be retiring after 40 years of coaching. Butte Central is the No. 5 seed from the west. The offense is led by Brooke Badovinac and Sofee Thatcher, who are averaging double-digit points.

History: The Maroons made the title game six times, going 4-2. They were in the championship game four times from 2011-16, winning their last title in 2016. Their last trophy was third place in 2017.

Columbia Falls Wildkats

Record: 16-6 (13-3 against Class A teams)

Against the field: 3-3 (0-1 vs. Dillon, 1-0 vs. Hamilton, 1-2 vs. Browning, 1-0 vs. Butte Central

About the Wildkats: Led by coach Cary Finberg, they won a share of the Northwest A regular-season title with three players averaging double-digit scoring: Maddie Robison, Hope McAtee and Grace Gedlaman. They're the No. 4 seed from the west.

History: The Wildkats are 2-2 in title games, finishing as the runner-up in 2016 and winning in 2017, which was their last appearance in the chipper. Their last trophy was third place in 2019.

Dillon Beavers

Record: 21-2 (20-1 against Class A teams)

Against the field: 6-1 (3-1 vs. Hamilton, 2-0 vs. Butte Central, 1-0 vs. Columbia Falls)

About the Beavers: Led by coach John Hansen, they won the Southwest A regular-season title, lost to Hamilton in the Southwest A district title game but responded to beat Hamilton in the Western A divisional title game. They're the No. 1 seed from the west. The Beavers are led offensively by Ainsley Shipman and Lauryn Petersen.

History: The Beavers are 3-3 in the title game, last making it in 2003, when they won their most recent crown. Their last trophy was first place in 2003.

Hamilton Broncs

Record: 20-4 (18-4 against Class A teams)

Against the field: 5-4 (1-3 vs. Dillon, 1-0 vs. Browning, 0-1 vs. Columbia Falls, 3-0 vs. Butte Central)

About the Broncs: Led by third-year coach Richard Griffin, they finished second in the Southwest A regular-season standings, won the Southwest A district title and took second at the Western A divisional to earn the No. 2 seed from the west. They're led by junior guards Layne Kearns and Taryn Searle, both of whom are averaging double digits and the latter of whom came back from an ACL injury last year.

History: The Broncs are 2-2 in title games, finishing as the runner-up in 2014 and winning in 2015, which was their last appearance in the title game. Their last trophy was first place in 2015.

Hardin Bulldogs

Record: 18-4

Against the field: 5-4 (1-1 vs. Billings Central, 0-3 vs. Havre, 3-0 vs. Miles City, 1-0 vs. Browning)

About the Bulldogs. They tied for first in Southeast A with Billings Central while having three players averaging double-digit scoring: Kamber Good Luck, Kylee Old Elk and Aiyana Big Man. They're the No. 3 seed from the east.

History: Led by coach Cindy Farmer, the Bulldogs made the state title game four straight seasons from 2017-20, finishing as the runner-up in 2017, 2018 and 2019, and sharing the title in 2020. Their only win in a title game came in 1994. Their last trophy was third place in 2021.

Havre Blue Ponies

Record: 19-2

Against the field: 7-2 (0-2 vs. Billings Central, 3-0 vs. Hardin, 2-0 vs. Miles City, 2-0 vs. Browning)

About the Blue Ponies: They won the Northeast A regular-season title under coach Dustin Kraske and are the No. 2 seed from the east. They're led by double-digit scorers Yelena Miller and Jade Wendland.

History: The Blue Ponies have played in nine title games and won seven, including four since 2014. They’ve won three of the past four crowns, winning in 2018, 2019 and 2021, beating Billings Central in double overtime in 2021. Their last trophy was first place in 2021.

Miles City Cowgirls

Record: 12-9

Against the field: 0-8 (0-3 vs. Billings Central, 0-2 vs. Havre 0-3 vs. Hardin)

About the Cowgirls: They finished second in the Northeast A during the regular season under first-year coach Randy Robinson after going 3-13 last year. They're the No. 4 seed from the east.

History: The Cowgirls are 5-1 in state championship games, last winning a crown and last making the title game in 2007. Their last trophy was third place in 2008.