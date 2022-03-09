BILLINGS — Divisional winners Billings Skyview (Eastern AA) and Missoula Hellgate (Western AA) have been on somewhat similar paths the past two decades. Both programs took a long, arduous climb to get where they are now.
For a while, they were the two AA girls programs that had the longest state-tournament droughts. Until 2019, Hellgate hadn’t appeared in a state tournament since the Knights lost to Billings West in 2003’s title game. Skyview, meanwhile, went from 2002 to 2019 before playing a state-tournament game.
In between, there were several seasons of win totals in the low single digits for both programs.
But the Falcons and Knights arrive now at MetraPark as veteran-led top seeds hoping to finally complete the climb. Hellgate reached the title game last season, losing to Helena Capital, while Skyview finished fourth.
Of course, the rest of the field is ready to stand in the way. West, last year’s third-place team, is making its 10th consecutive state appearance and has reached the semis each of the past three years. Kalispell Flathead won 16 games this season, and Billings Senior enters the tournament on one of its best stretches.
Meanwhile, Butte, Great Falls CMR and Missoula Sentinel are all out to prove the old adage of it’s not how many games you win, it’s when you win them.
The tournament begins Thursday at First Interstate Arena with West taking on Sentinel at 9 a.m. Hellgate and CMR follow at 10:30 a.m. to complete the morning session. In the afternoon, Flathead tangles with Senior at 3:30 p.m. and the first round wraps up with Skyview going against Butte at 5 p.m.
Here's a look at the state qualifiers:
Billings Senior Broncs
Record: 13-9
Against the field: 3-6 (0-1 vs. Missoula Hellgate, 1-0 vs. Missoula Sentinel, 0-2 vs. Billings West, 0-2 vs. Billings Skyview, 2-1 vs. Great Falls CMR)
About the Broncs: The Broncs have yet to win more than three in a row, but enter state having won five of their last six, including a four-overtime game against CMR at divisionals. In coach Connor Silliker’s three years in charge, the Broncs have played six overtime games. Junior Lauren Cummings averages 12.6 ppg to lead the team, while Brenna Linse (12.1) is close behind.
History: Senior lost the 1999 title game to Bozeman, the Broncs’ first and only appearance in the title game. The Broncs ended a two-year state-tournament drought, and haven’t won a game at state since 2017 when they finished third.
Billings Skyview Falcons
Record: 19-2 (17-2 vs. AA teams)
Against the field: 7-2 (0-1 vs. Missoula Hellgate, 2-0 vs. Great Falls CMR, 3-0 vs. Billings Senior, 2-1 vs. Billings West)
About the Falcons: Skyview is making its third consecutive state appearance in three years under coach Brent Montague after ending a drought in 2019-20 that started following the 2001 season. Brooke Berry leads AA in scoring at 16.3 ppg, and Breanna Williams averages 14.2 ppg and 9.4 rpg. Cami Harris checks in at 10.6 ppg. Williams also averages 9.4 rebounds. The Falcons have won their last 13 games.
History: Skyview appeared in the 1996 title game, losing to Bozeman. It remains the Falcons’ lone championship appearance and marks the last time Skyview won a tournament trophy. Skyview lost to West in last year’s third-place game.
Billings West Golden Bears
Record: 19-2
Against the field: 7-2 (1-0 vs. Missoula Sentinel, 2-0 vs. Billings Senior, 1-2 vs. Billings Skyview, 3-0 vs. Great Falls CMR)
About the Golden Bears: Coach Charlie Johnson’s Bears earned the top seed in the Eastern AA via a tiebreaker with Billings Skyview, then lost to the Falcons in the divisional title game. Three players average in double figures for the Bears: Taylee Chirrick (13.0), Layla Baumann (11.4) and Kaitlin Grossman (10.4). Chirrick leads AA in assists (4.25/game) and steals (4.06/game), while Baumann shoots a state-best 52% from the 3-point line (33 for 63).
History: The Bears have won five state championships since winning their first in 2003. West has appeared in nine title games and is the only AA Billings program to win a state title.
Butte Bulldogs
Record: 11-11 (9-11 vs. AA teams)
Against the field: 0-7 (0-2 vs. Kalispell Flathead, 0-2 vs. Missoula Hellgate, 0-3 vs. Missoula Sentinel)
About the Bulldogs: The Bulldogs won five of their first six games under first-year coach Bryan Arntson before dropping nine of their next 11. They entered the Western AA as the sixth seed, but registered wins over Missoula Big Sky and Helena to get into the state tournament. Butte’s top scorer is Kodie Hoagland (8.2 ppg). Laura Rosenleaf averages 9.9 rebounds and she’s the leading rebounder in Class AA.
History: Butte appeared in title games three times between 2006 and 2009, losing each time to Bozeman (’06), and Missoula Big Sky (’08 and ’09). The Bulldogs are returning to state after going 0-2 in 2019.
Great Falls CMR Rustlers
Record: 11-11
Against the field: 1-10 (0-1 vs. Kalispell Flathead, 0-1 vs. Missoula Sentinel, 0-1 vs. Missoula Hellgate, 0-2 vs. Billings Skyview, 0-3 vs. Billings West, 1-2 vs. Billings Senior)
About the Rustlers: Their high point of the schedule came in January when they won four in a row. Since then, CMR has gone 6-7. Lauren Lindseth leads coach Brian Crosby’s team in scoring (11.3 ppg) and rebounding (6.7 rpg), and her 56% shooting from the floor trails only Alex Covill of Missoula Hellgate and Laura Rosenleaf of Butte.
History: CMR has won three state titles, two in Class AA and one in Class A (1975). They won AA’s first title in 1977, and took home the school’s second championship in 1986. The Rustlers’ last appearance in the title game came in 2004 when they lost to Billings West. CMR also played for the title in 1991, losing to Helena.
Missoula Hellgate Knights
Record: 20-1
Against the field: 10-0 (1-0 vs. Billings Senior, 1-0 vs. Billings Skyview, 1-0 vs. Great Falls CMR, 2-0 vs. Missoula Sentinel, 2-0 vs. Butte, 3-0 vs. Kalispell Flathead)
About the Knights: Father and son Rob and Brady Henthorn are co-coaches of the Knights, whose lone loss this season was an overtime setback to Helena Capital on Feb. 15. Aside from that loss, only Skyview (53-47) and Butte (45-40) have played within single digits of the Knights. Alex Covill paces Hellgate at 13.2 ppg, and the 6-foot-5 junior leads AA with 3.0 blocks per game and a 73% field goal percentage. Senior Bailee Sayler makes 81% of her free throws, which is tops in AA.
History: The Knights appeared in last year’s title game, losing to Helena Capital. They marked their first of six title-game appearances in 1989, beating Missoula Big Sky for their first of two titles (the other came in 1994). Other championship losses came in 1992 (Bozeman), 1995 (Bozeman) and 2003 (Billings West).
Missoula Sentinel Spartans
Record: 11-11
Against the field: 5-5 (0-1 vs. Billings West, 0-1 vs. Billings Senior, 1-0 vs. Great Falls CMR, 1-1 vs. Kalispell Flathead, 0-2 vs. Missoula Hellgate, 3-0 vs. Butte)
About the Spartans: Sarah Pfeifer took over for longtime coach Karen Deden and guided the Spartans to the state tournament in her first season. Along the way, the Spartans had their share of close games: 10 were decided by four points of fewer. Sentinel was 5-5 in those games. Leading the Spartans in scoring is Brooke Stayner at 9.2 ppg, with Olivia Huntsinger checking in at 8.8 ppg.
History: The Spartans have won six state titles, trailing only Bozeman (9) and Helena (7) in the Class AA ranks. Their last title came in 2014 when they beat Billings West at Metra, the site of this year’s tournament. Since then, the Spartans lost championship games to Helena in 2017 and 2018, the second one also at Metra.
Kalispell Flathead Bravettes
Record: 16-5
Against the field: 4-4 (1-0 vs. CMR, 2-0 vs. Butte, 1-1 vs. Missoula Sentinel, 0-3 vs. Missoula Hellgate)
About the Bravettes: Flathead won its first 10 games of the season before taking its first of three losses to Hellgate. The Bravettes’ lone loss not to a state-tournament team was at the hands of Helena Capital, 41-34. Coach Sam Tudor has a young team. Clare Converse is the only senior, and she averages 8.5 ppg. Junior Maddy Moy averages a team-best 9.3 ppg, followed closely by sophomore Kennedy Moore at 9.2 ppg.
History: The Bravettes are at state for the first time since 2013. It had been the longest state-tournament drought in AA for the girls. That leaves Missoula Big Sky as the program that’s been away from state the longest, since 2016. Flathead lost in four championship-game appearances (1985, 1988, 1990, 1994) before winning it all in back-to-back years in 2000 and 2001. Flathead hasn’t been to the title game since.
