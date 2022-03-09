BOZEMAN — One thing old, everything else new.
That's the story of the Class B girls state basketball tournament, which begins Thursday at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse minus defending state champion Big Timber, which was knocked out of the Southern B divisional last week.
Something old? How about the Malta M-Ettes, who are seeking to improve on their all-class state-record of 10 state titles. In Class B, only Fairfield, with eight, is anywhere close — and the Eagles fell short of qualifying this season. Indeed, in the 31 years from 1986 to 2017, either Malta or Fairfield has played for the title 23 times.
/*! Copyright 2016-2022 Kiln Enterprises Ltd This file may be freely used, and distributed without modification. THIS SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED BY THE COPYRIGHT HOLDERS AND CONTRIBUTORS "AS IS" AND ANY EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, THE IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY AND FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE ARE DISCLAIMED. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE COPYRIGHT HOLDER OR CONTRIBUTORS BE LIABLE FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, SPECIAL, EXEMPLARY, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES (INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, PROCUREMENT OF SUBSTITUTE GOODS OR SERVICES; LOSS OF USE, DATA, OR PROFITS; OR BUSINESS INTERRUPTION) HOWEVER CAUSED AND ON ANY THEORY OF LIABILITY, WHETHER IN CONTRACT, STRICT LIABILITY, OR TORT (INCLUDING NEGLIGENCE OR OTHERWISE) ARISING IN ANY WAY OUT OF THE USE OF THIS SOFTWARE, EVEN IF ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGE. */ window.FlourishConfig={app_url:"https://app.flourish.studio",public_url:"https://public.flourish.studio/",embeds_url:"https://flo.uri.sh/"},function(){"use strict";var t,e,i=!1;function r(t){if(i&&window.top!==window.self){var e=window;"srcdoc"===e.location.pathname&&(e=e.parent);var r,o=(r={},window._Flourish_template_id&&(r.template_id=window._Flourish_template_id),window.Flourish&&window.Flourish.app&&window.Flourish.app.loaded_template_id&&(r.template_id=window.Flourish.app.loaded_template_id),window._Flourish_visualisation_id&&(r.visualisation_id=window._Flourish_visualisation_id),window.Flourish&&window.Flourish.app&&window.Flourish.app.loaded_visualisation&&(r.visualisation_id=window.Flourish.app.loaded_visualisation.id),window.Flourish&&window.Flourish.app&&window.Flourish.app.story&&(r.story_id=window.Flourish.app.story.id,r.slide_count=window.Flourish.app.story.slides.length),window.Flourish&&window.Flourish.app&&window.Flourish.app.current_slide&&(r.slide_index=window.Flourish.app.current_slide.index+1),r),a={sender:"Flourish",method:"customerAnalytics"};for(var s in o)o.hasOwnProperty(s)&&(a[s]=o[s]);for(var s in t)t.hasOwnProperty(s)&&(a[s]=t[s]);e.parent.postMessage(JSON.stringify(a),"*")}}function o(t){if("function"!=typeof t)throw new Error("Analytics callback is not a function");window.Flourish._analytics_listeners.push(t)}function a(t){if("function"!=typeof t)throw new Error("Analytics callback is not a function");window.Flourish._analytics_listeners=window.Flourish._analytics_listeners.filter((function(e){return t!==e}))}function s(){i=!0;[{event_name:"click",action_name:"click",use_capture:!0},{event_name:"keydown",action_name:"key_down",use_capture:!0},{event_name:"mouseenter",action_name:"mouse_enter",use_capture:!1},{event_name:"mouseleave",action_name:"mouse_leave",use_capture:!1}].forEach((function(t){document.body.addEventListener(t.event_name,(function(){r({action:t.action_name})}),t.use_capture)}))}function n(){if(null==t){var e=function(){var t=window.location;"about:srcdoc"==t.href&&(t=window.parent.location);var e={};return function(t,i,r){for(;r=i.exec(t);)e[decodeURIComponent(r[1])]=decodeURIComponent(r[2])}(t.search.substring(1).replace(/\+/g,"%20"),/([^&=]+)=?([^&]*)/g),e}();t="referrer"in e?/^https:\/\/medium.com\//.test(e.referrer):!("auto"in e)}return t}function l(t){var e=t||window.innerWidth;return e>999?650:e>599?575:400}function u(t,i){if(window.top!==window.self){var r=window;if("srcdoc"==r.location.pathname&&(r=r.parent),e)return t=parseInt(t,10),void r.parent.postMessage({sentinel:"amp",type:"embed-size",height:t},"*");var o={sender:"Flourish",context:"iframe.resize",method:"resize",height:t,src:r.location.toString()};if(i)for(var a in i)o[a]=i[a];r.parent.postMessage(JSON.stringify(o),"*")}}function d(){return(-1!==navigator.userAgent.indexOf("Safari")||-1!==navigator.userAgent.indexOf("iPhone"))&&-1==navigator.userAgent.indexOf("Chrome")}function c(t){return"string"==typeof t||t instanceof String}function h(t){return"warn"!==t.method?(console.warn("BUG: validateWarnMessage called for method"+t.method),!1):!(null!=t.message&&!c(t.message))&&!(null!=t.explanation&&!c(t.explanation))}function p(t){return"resize"!==t.method?(console.warn("BUG: validateResizeMessage called for method"+t.method),!1):!!c(t.src)&&(!!c(t.context)&&!!("number"==typeof(e=t.height)?!isNaN(e)&&e>=0:c(e)&&/\d/.test(e)&&/^[0-9]*(\.[0-9]*)?(cm|mm|Q|in|pc|pt|px|em|ex|ch|rem|lh|vw|vh|vmin|vmax|%)?$/i.test(e)));var e}function f(t){throw new Error("Validation for setSetting is not implemented yet; see issue #4328")}function m(t){return"customerAnalytics"===t.method||(console.warn("BUG: validateCustomerAnalyticsMessage called for method"+t.method),!1)}function w(t){return"request-upload"!==t.method?(console.warn("BUG: validateResizeMessage called for method"+t.method),!1):!!c(t.name)&&!(null!=t.accept&&!c(t.accept))}function v(t,e){var i=function(t){for(var e={warn:h,resize:p,setSetting:f,customerAnalytics:m,"request-upload":w},i={},r=0;r1)return a;var n=setInterval((function(){window._flourish_poll_items=window._flourish_poll_items.filter((function(t){return!t.iframe.offsetParent||(_(t.embed_url,t.container,t.iframe,t.width,t.height,t.play_on_load),!1)})),window._flourish_poll_items.length||clearInterval(n)}),500)}return a}function _(t,e,i,r,o,a){var s;return r&&"number"==typeof r?(s=r,r+="px"):r&&r.match(/^[ \t\r\n\f]*([+-]?\d+|\d*\.\d+(?:[eE][+-]?\d+)?)(?:\\?[Pp]|\\0{0,4}[57]0(?:\r\n|[ \t\r\n\f])?)(?:\\?[Xx]|\\0{0,4}[57]8(?:\r\n|[ \t\r\n\f])?)[ \t\r\n\f]*$/)&&(s=parseFloat(r)),o&&"number"==typeof o&&(o+="px"),r?i.style.width=r:d()?i.style.width=e.offsetWidth+"px":i.style.width="100%",!!o||(t.match(/\?/)?t+="&auto=1":t+="?auto=1",o=l(s||i.offsetWidth)+"px"),o&&("%"===o.charAt(o.length-1)&&(o=parseFloat(o)/100*e.parentNode.offsetHeight+"px"),i.style.height=o),i.setAttribute("src",t+(a?"#play-on-load":"")),i}var F={de:{credits:{default:"Erstellt mit Flourish"}},en:{credits:{default:"A Flourish data visualization",chart:"A Flourish chart",map:{text:"A Flourish map",url:"https://flourish.studio/visualisations/maps/"},survey:{text:"A Flourish survey visualization",url:"https://flourish.studio/visualisations/survey-data/"},network:{text:"A Flourish network chart",url:"https://flourish.studio/visualisations/network-charts/"},scatter:{text:"A Flourish scatter chart",url:"https://flourish.studio/visualisations/scatter-charts/"},sankey:{text:"A Flourish sankey chart",url:"https://flourish.studio/visualisations/sankey-charts/"},quiz:"A Flourish quiz",bar_race:{text:"A Flourish bar chart race",url:"https://flourish.studio/visualisations/bar-chart-race/"},"bar-chart-race":{text:"A Flourish bar chart race",url:"https://flourish.studio/visualisations/bar-chart-race/"},cards:"Interactive content by Flourish",chord:"A Flourish chord diagram",election:"A Flourish election chart",globe:{text:"A Flourish connections globe",url:"https://flourish.studio/visualisations/maps/"},hierarchy:{text:"A Flourish hierarchy chart",url:"https://flourish.studio/visualisations/treemaps/"},"line-chart-race":"A Flourish line chart race",parliament:"A Flourish election chart","photo-slider":"Interactive content by Flourish",slope:{text:"A Flourish slope chart",url:"https://flourish.studio/visualisations/slope-charts/"},sports:"A Flourish sports visualization",explore:"A Flourish data visualization","word-cloud":"A Flourish data visualization"}},es:{credits:{default:"Creado con Flourish",bar_race:{text:"Créé avec Flourish",url:"https://flourish.studio/visualisations/bar-chart-race/"},"bar-chart-race":{text:"Créé avec Flourish",url:"https://flourish.studio/visualisations/bar-chart-race/"}}},fr:{credits:{default:"Créé avec Flourish",bar_race:{text:"Créé avec Flourish",url:"https://flourish.studio/visualisations/bar-chart-race/"},"bar-chart-race":{text:"Créé avec Flourish",url:"https://flourish.studio/visualisations/bar-chart-race/"}}},it:{credits:{default:"Creato con Flourish",bar_race:{text:"Creato con Flourish",url:"https://flourish.studio/visualisations/bar-chart-race/"},"bar-chart-race":{text:"Creato con Flourish",url:"https://flourish.studio/visualisations/bar-chart-race/"}}},mi:{credits:{default:"Hangaia ki te Flourish",bar_race:{text:"Hangaia ki te Flourish",url:"https://flourish.studio/visualisations/bar-chart-race/"},"bar-chart-race":{text:"Hangaia ki te Flourish",url:"https://flourish.studio/visualisations/bar-chart-race/"}}},nl:{credits:{default:"Gemaakt met Flourish",bar_race:{text:"Gemaakt met Flourish",url:"https://flourish.studio/visualisations/bar-chart-race/"},"bar-chart-race":{text:"Gemaakt met Flourish",url:"https://flourish.studio/visualisations/bar-chart-race/"}}},pt:{default:"Feito com Flourish",bar_race:{text:"Feito com Flourish",url:"https://flourish.studio/visualisations/bar-chart-race/"},"bar-chart-race":{text:"Feito com Flourish",url:"https://flourish.studio/visualisations/bar-chart-race/"}}};!function(){var t=[];function i(){if(!window.FlourishLoaded){window.FlourishLoaded=!0;var i=window.Flourish&&window.Flourish.external,a="en",c=document.querySelector("meta[name='language'],meta[name='LANGUAGE']");c&&c.hasAttribute("content")&&(a=c.getAttribute("content").substr(0,2),F[a]||(a="en"));var h,p=Array.prototype.slice.call(document.querySelectorAll(".flourish-embed"));if(!i)for(var f=document.querySelectorAll("script"),m=0;m1||window.Flourish&&window.Flourish.hide;if(s=l[0],i?(n=s,e=window.FlourishConfig.public_url,r="?utm_source=embed&utm_campaign="+s):(n=(o=0===s.indexOf("template/"))?window.FlourishConfig.app_url+"/"+s+"/preview":window.FlourishConfig.embeds_url+s+"/embed",e=h+s+"/",r="?utm_source=showcase&utm_campaign="+s),y.createEmbedIframe(n,t,t.getAttribute("data-width"),t.getAttribute("data-height"),t.hasAttribute("data-play-on-load")),!o&&!u){for(var d="",c=t.className.split(" "),p=0;p
Something new? Remarkably, all seven of the remaining teams are pursuing their first Class B championship (Glasgow won Class A in 1980) in a tournament that appears to favor Colstrip, Malta and Bigfork. Jefferson has been No. 1 in the 406mtsports.com rankings most of the season but suffered two late losses and needed to rally from a 22-point third-quarter deficit against Lodge Grass in the Southern B divisional third-place game to qualify.
Poised right behind Jefferson in the rankings all season has been Colstrip, which downed defending state runner-up Columbus 42-28 in the Southern B divisional final, and Bigfork, which dominated Western B runnerup Thompson Falls three times this season.
The opening-day showdown between Bigfork and Jefferson figures to be an intriguing early battle.
Here's a look at the state qualifiers:
Bigfork Valkyries
Record: 22-1 (17-1 against Class B teams)
Against the field: 3-0 (3-0 vs. Thompson Falls)
About the Valkyries: Bigfork will be carrying the torch for western Montana and has a resume that includes four triumphs against Class A programs — two against Columbia Falls, one against Polson and one vs. Butte Central, along with larger Kellogg (Idaho). The only defeat came Jan. 22 at St. Ignatius (52-44), and that was without star senior guard Emma Berreth. Under third-year coach Cortnee Gunlock, Bigfork has won its games by an average of more than 30 points and is allowing 31.1 per game. Freshman guard/forward Braeden Gunlock has averaged just under 17 points to lead the Valkyries, but Berreth is right behind at just under 16 and the team has received big moments from senior forward Ava Davey (8.5 ppg) and junior forward/post Scout Nadeau (7.65).
History: Despite a tradition of athletic excellence, the Valkyries have never made it to the state championship game.
Colstrip Fillies
Record: 22-1 (21-1 against Class B teams)
Against the field: 1-1 (1-0 vs. Columbus, 0-1 vs. Jefferson)
About the Fillies: If there's an early favorite for the crown, it's probably Colstrip, which lost only to Jefferson 53-49 on Dec. 11 and enters the tournament on a 20-game winning streak. Of the 22 victories, only one, by eight points over Lodge Grass on Dec. 19 for the district crown, has been by single digits. Colstrip has four players that can lead the team in scoring on a given night, starting with Canzas HisBadHorse (15.2 ppg), Malea Egan (14.95) and Baily Egan (11.7 ppg). Maddie Big Back (10.76) anchors the front line for a team that likes to pressure the opposition. First-year coach Ben Johnson led Gardiner to the 2015 Class C state title.
History: The Fillies are hungry after going two-and-out in last year's divisional. They made it to the championship game in 2018, falling to Three Forks, and 2015, succumbing to — who else? — Malta.
Columbus Cougars
Record: 15-9 (14-7 against Class B teams)
Against the field: 1-2 (1-1 vs. Jefferson, 0-1 vs. Colstrip
About the Cougars: Another team that got hot at the right time, Columbus was on a seven-game win streak before running into potent Colstrip in the Southern B divisional final Saturday. That includes knocking off once-beaten Jefferson in the semifinals at divisionals. Coach Jeromey Burke's Cougars, who lost their top three scorers from last year's state runner-up squad, have been a sister act this winter, with Katelyn Hamilton (11.8 ppg) and Molly Hamilton (8.3 ppg) teaming with Hannah Obert (9.29 ppg) and Kodi Obert (3.5 ppg) to provide punch on a balanced team.
History: The Cougars will be seeking redemption of sorts for last year, when they were drubbed by Big Timber 46-26 in the championship game. Columbus also made the title game in 2001, falling to Baker.
Glasgow Scotties
Record: 16-8
Against the field: 3-2 (3-0 vs. Harlem, 0-2 vs. Malta)
About the Scotties: Glasgow recovered from an opening-day loss to Cut Bank to win three straight and earn its spot at state. First-year coach Cami Graham's Scotties won five of their last six games, including a 42-point romp over fellow tournament qualifier Harlem. Junior guard Daley Aune (11.1 ppg), senior guard Tyann Graham (7.1 ppg), senior guard Abrianna Nielsen (7.0 ppg) and junior guard Carly Nelson (6.6 ppg) anchor a balanced attack.
History: The Scotties made it back to the state tournament for the first time in 24 years by downing Fairfield for third place in the Northern B divisional. In 1997, Glasgow made it all the way to the final where it lost to — again, who else? — Malta. Back when they were a Class A program, the Scotties won the 1980 title 36-32 over Glendive.
Harlem Wildcats
Record: 7-14
Against the field: 0-7 (0-3 vs. Glasgow, 0-4 vs. Harlem)
About the Wildcats: The biggest surprise in the field, coach Lawrence Martin's Wildcats got hot at the right time, upsetting district champion Fairfield and Wolf Point in the Northern B divisional to secure a berth at state after finishing fourth in their district. Harlem has been carried by MSU-Northern signee Taya Trottier, who is averaging more than 21 points per game, including 29 against Wolf Point in the divisional semifinals. Chloe Messerly has led Trottier's supporting cast with better than 12 ppg.
History: Harlem has never made the championship game, but the Wildcats did make the state tournament three years ago. And it's the first time in school history that both the girls and boys teams have qualified for state.
Jefferson Panthers
Record: 21-3 (20-3 against Class B teams)
Against the field: 2-1 (1-0 vs. Colstrip, 1-1 vs. Columbus)
About the Panthers: Jefferson looked invincible in rolling to a 16-0 start, including triumphs over Colstrip and Columbus. But third-year coach Sarah Layng's Panthers finished 5-3, starting with a loss Feb. 5 to Big Timber and then again in the Southern B district final to the Herders. Then came the dramatic 22-point second-half turnaround against Lodge Grass that ended with Izzy Morris' 3-pointer at the buzzer. Jefferson is still an imposing out with senior guard/forward Rachel Van Blaricom (14.5 ppg), senior guard Brynna Wolfe (11.6 ppg), senior guard Cia Stuber (7.8 ppg) and senior guard/forward Dakota Edmisten (7.7 ppg) wanting to finish their careers on a high note. Sophomore guard MacKenzie Layng also provides some punch with 7.8 ppg.
History: The Panthers are yet another team in search of their first state title and, indeed, first appearance in the title game.
Malta M-Ettes
Record: 20-2 (20-0 against Class B teams)
Against the field: 6-0 (4-0 vs. Harlem, 2-0 vs. Glasgow)
About the M-Ettes: Malta enters the tournament on a 10-game winning streak and has lost only to defending Class A state champion Havre, the first time by three points and then by 29. Only three Class B teams have come within single digits of coach Nate Hammond's M-Ettes. A potent team is led by Allison Kunze (16.3 ppg), Addy Anderson (10.8 ppg), Maddie Williamson (9.3 ppg) and Justine Lamb (8.1 ppg).
History: Death, taxes and the M-Ettes in the State B tournament — the event has been Malta's domain since it won its first crown in 1991. Aside from their 10 state titles, the M-Ettes have also finished runner-up six times. By Malta standards, it is on an extended drought: The team hasn't won since going back-to-back in 2015 and 2016, and their last championship-game appearance was in 2017. They finished third a year ago.
Thompson Falls Bluehawks
Record: 16-8
Against the field: 0-3 (0-3 vs. Bigfork)
About the Bluehawks: The second entry from the Western B has had an up-and-down season after jumping to a 7-0 start. Coach Chadd Laws' Bluehawks lost to St. Ignatius in the third-place game at districts and Bigfork for the third time in the divisional final. Junior guard/forward Ellie Baxter has been the big gun with 16.5 points per game, with help from senior guard Maliyah LeCoure (10.5 ppg), junior forward Avery Burgess (9.9) and junior guard Natalie Roberts (8.3 ppg).
History: In search of their first state title and title-game appearance, the Bluehawks might be a year away with a team of junior-heavy stars. Thompson Falls is making its first trip to state since 2003. The Bluehawks' district title in 2020 was their first in 35 years and ended a stretch of six straight losing seasons.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.