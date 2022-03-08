BILLINGS — This year's field is filled with mutliple teams who have made recent appearances at the state tournament with one exception: 2021 champion Fort Benton. The Longhorns were eliminated in the Northern C consolation game so there will be a new champion in 2022, with multiple teams hoping to add to their trophy hauls.

Half of the the field in Twin Bridges, Melstone, Plentywood, Ekalaka are looking for their first title and of that group, only Twin Bridges has even made an appearance in the championship game. In contrast, the other half of the field consists of multiple teams who have either played for or won the past four championships and look to provide a challenge for those hoping to break through.

Over the past 19 seasons when the seasons transitioned from the fall to the winter, 12 of those have been won by teams from the Northern C (Highwood, Belt, Box Elder, Roy-Winifred and Fort Benton). Narrow that to the past decade and the only team not from the Northern C to win a state title is Gardiner in 2015. Northern C qualifiers Roy-Winifred and Box Elder look to carry the torch again, but they'll have to get through teams who have scrapped their way to the tournament and aren't to be taken lightly.

Games should be available via subscription online at the NFHS Network.

Here's a look at the state qualifiers:

Box Elder

Record: 19-2 (19-1 against Class C teams)

Against the field: 0-1 (0-1 vs. Roy-Winifred

About the Bears: The Bears started the season led by Jerome Gopher, but he resigned in December. Joel Rosette, who coached the Bears’ previous two state championship teams, took over and since then they have only dropped one game, to Roy-Winifred in the Northern C championship. They’ve benefited from the return of Kyla Momberg, who spent a season of her high school career in Spokane, and who combined with her sister Joelnell to help the Bears to the 2019 title. The Momberg sisters are set to reunite next season at Montana Western.

History: Box Elder has played in four championships and won three, with the most recent coming from back-to-back titles in 2018 and 2019. They have not been in the state tournament for the past two years. Their most recent title came against the current Northern C champion Roy-Winifred, so the two are familiar with meeting each other when the stakes are high.

Ekalaka

Record: 20-5 (19-4 against Class C teams)

Against the field: 0-3 (0-3 vs. Melstone)

About the Bulldogs: They come in as perhaps the scrappiest team of the qualifiers. After defeating Jordan twice during the regular season, the Bulldogs fell by two points in the 4C semifinals to the Mustangs but came back through the bracket to earn the third seed and advance to the Southern C divisional. They then fell to Melstone in the divisional semifinal, but again came back through and earned a rematch with Jordan in the divisional challenge game for the chance to advance to state. They triumphed over the Mustangs on Monday to earn another trip to state. Heidi LaBree leads their scoring efforts and averages 17.16 points per game. They are coached by Kayla Olsen.

<strong">History:Over the last decade, the Bulldogs have made the state tournament five times but have yet to get past the Saturday loser-out games to play for a trophy. They return to the field in 2022 after a one-year hiatus.

Manhattan Christian

Record: 23-2 (16-2 against Class C teams)

Against the field: 1-2 (1-2 vs. Twin Bridges)

About the Eagles: Manhattan Christian and Twin Bridges traded district and divisional titles, with Manhattan Christian winning the 12C district tournament and Twin Bridges as Western C divisional champion. They then had to survive a challenge by Shields Valley to advance to the state tournament. The Eagles are coached by Jeff Bellach and have notched their third-consecutive season with more than 20 wins. This year alone, their players have already experienced state titles in volleyball and cross country. Junior Ava Bellach is averaging 17.88 points per game.

History:The Eagles won their first of three titles in 1977, followed by wins in 1981 and 1989. Their last appearance in the title game was in 1990 when they fell to Ennis. The Eagles finished fourth in 2021 and are making their third-straight appearance in the state tournament.

Melstone

Record: 22-2

Against the field: 3-1 (3-0 vs. Ekalaka, 0-1 vs Roy-Winifred)

About the Broncs: They defeated Jordan twice to take both the 4C district and Southern C divisional titles. Their only losses this season came on the opening weekend to Roy-Winifred and defending champions Fort Benton, but since have caught their stride. The Broncs are led by Montana Lady Griz commit Draya Wacker, who is averaging 21.54 points per game and surpassed 2,000 career points this season. They're coached by Ole Eike.

History: The Broncs have not made it to the state title game throughout their history, but are making their third appearance in the tournament in as many years. Their highest finish in that time was in 2020, when they were stopped just shy of the consolation game when the tournament was canceled due to COVID-19.

Roy-Winifred

Record: 24-0

Against the field: 3-0 (1-0 vs. Melstone, 1-0 vs. Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale, 1-0 vs. Box Elder)

About the Outlaws: They’ve made five state tournaments in the past six years and are undefeated for the first time since 1995, one of three titles the Red Raiders won in the mid-90s. The Outlaws finished third last season but bring back their core, including 6-1 and 6-4 sisters Madeline and Isabelle Heggem. Madeline has already committed to play at Montana State Billings next season. Sophomore Laynee Elness is also averaging nearly 15 points per game. The Outlaws are led by co-coaches Marietta Boyce (Marietta Bahnmiller when she coached the Red Raiders on their run in the 1990s) and Mauri Elness.

History: Roy never made a state championship, but Winifred won three (1993, 1995 and 1996). As a co-op they won a share of the 2020 Class C girls title with Belt, but they are still looking to win their first outright. They were runners-up in the 2019 game to Box Elder and finished third in 2021 so they are looking for a fourth trophy in as many years.

Plentywood

Record: 22-1

Against the field: 1-1 v(1-1 vs. Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale)

About the Wildcats: The Wildcats dropped their season opener to Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale but bounced back to not drop another game, including a Eastern C divisional rematch against the Mavericks. They are led by Liv Wangerin and Emma Brensdal, who are averaging just over 15 points per game each. They also made their first state volleyball championship appearance this year where they fell to Manhattan Christian.

History: The Wildcats have never made a state championship game. They’re making a repeat appearance at the state tournament after going 1-2 in 2021. They’ve totaled three state appearances in the last decade (including 2018 and 2016) and brought home a third-place trophy in 2016.

Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale

Record: 21-2 (19-2 against Class C teams)

Against the field: 1-2 (1-1 vs. Plentywood, 0-1 vs. Roy-Winifred)

About the Mavericks: Coached by Amber Erickson, the North Country Mavericks are from the trio of Saco, Whitewater and Hinsdale. They finished as runners-up in 2021 and now-juniors Jaycee Erickson, Teagan Erickson and Paige Wasson lead this season’s squad. They’ve taken a different path than last season, when they went undefeated to the state championship game. This year they were defeated by Plentywood in the Eastern C championship and had to play Scobey in a challenge game to reach the state tournament.

History: The Mavericks finished runners-up to Fort Benton last season. The Saco-Whitewater co-op finished runners-up in 2010, but then followed it up by winning the 2012 title over Harlowton. The third member of their co-op, Hinsdale, also had a runner-up finish to Belt in 2014 before the trio combined for a runners-up finish to Gardiner in 2015. Since then, they had not made a reappearance in the state tournament until 2021 again.

Twin Bridges

Record: 18-5 (14-4 against Class C teams)

Against the field: 2-1 (2-1 vs. Manhattan Christian)

About the Falcons: Coached by former player Hannah Konen, the Falcons handed Manhattan Christian their first defeat during the regular season, but fell to them in the 12C championship. However, they bounced back to get the better of the Eagles a week later in the Western C championship. Allie Dale leads the Falcons at 14 points per game.

History: They’ve played in the championship twice (1982 against Opheim and 2012 against Belt), but have yet to take home the top prize. It’s been three years, but the Falcons are making a return to the state tournament for the first time since 2018 when they finished fourth. Their last trophy came in the form of a third-place trophy in 2017.