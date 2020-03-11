Coming into the Class AA girls state tournament, Helena Capital, the No. 1 team in the state is the favorite. But the 20-1 Bruins aren't the only team expected to compete for the title.
In fact, there are as many as three others: Missoula Hellgate, Billings West and Missoula Sentinel that could come away as the champion and that's what makes this year's tournament in Bozeman, at the Brick-Breeden Fieldhouse so exciting.
Helena High, the three-time defending state champion won't be in attendance and Capital, West and Hellgate, the three other teams that played on Saturday night a year ago, have their sights set on the crown.
During the season, Capital beat each contender at least once and split only with Missoula Hellgate, which lost to the Bruins in Helena but won in Missoula.
Along with Helena High, there are three other teams that didn't make it back after last season, which made the way for four new teams in Great Falls CMR, Missoula Sentinel, Bozeman and Billings Skyview. Kalispell Glacier, Capital, West and Hellgate are all making return trips.
Here's a guide to the 2020 Class AA girls state tournament. The tournament tips off at 9 a.m., Thursday.
Western AA
Top Seed: Helena Capital (20-1) heads to state as the favorite following a one-loss season and a second straight Western AA championship. The Bruins were fourth a year ago after losing to Hellgate and they return two key players from that team in Dani and Paige Bartsch. The twin sisters are each above 6-foot average over 11 points per game. The Bruins boast the best defense in Class AA, allowing just 33 points per game and also the greatest point differential. They also have a stellar 3-point shooter in Mara McGinley. Capital hopes to become just the third team in Class AA to win the volleyball/basketball titles in the same school year since volleyball moved to the fall in 2002.
Other qualifiers: Missoula Sentinel (16-5), Missoula Hellgate (19-3) and Kalispell Glacier (11-11) will join the Bruins at state and each team has hope of doing some damage. Sentinel was the Western AA runner-up and behind the play of Lexi Deden, the Spartans have been competitive with Capital, while also defeating Hellgate just last weekend. As far as the Knights are concerned, Bailee Sayler is as good as any individual scorer in the tournament, while the Knights boast a number of talented players around her including point guard Addy Heaphy, who is a shotmaker. Glacier also can't be discounted, even against Eastern AA top seed Billings West, not after the Wolfpack, led by Ellie Keller and Aubrey Rademacher, pushed Capital to the brink in a semifinal loss at divisonals.
Eastern AA
Top seed: Billings West (17-3) started the season a little slow and lost early to Hellgate and Capital before ending on a 13-game win streak which was extended to 15 after winning the Eastern AA title over CMR. Willa and Maddie Albrecht each average double figures in scoring for the Golden Bears who were the AA runner-up to Helena High a year ago. West is also the only team outside Capital and Hellgate to rank among the top five in points allowed and points scored this season.
Other qualifiers: CMR (12-9), Bozeman (10-12) and Billings Skyview (10-12) are the other teams to make it from the East but each is viewed as more of a dark horse. None of three teams were part of the field a year ago but each have a reason to believe. Allie Olsen is the top shot blocker in Class AA girls basketball will lead the Rutlers into action, while Bozeman boasts 3-point specialist Addi Ekstrom, who hit 45 times from beyond the arc leading up to state. Skyview brings dynamic point guard Brooke Berry, who scored more than 16 points a game.
State AA Pairings
Thursday
9 AM - Missoula Hellgate vs CMR
10:30 AM - Helena Capital vs Billings Skyview
3:30 PM - Missoula Sentinel vs Bozeman
5:00 PM -- Billings West vs Glacier
Friday
Semifinals
Hellgate-CMR winner vs Capital-Skyview winner, 3:30 p.m.
Sentinel-Bozeman winner vs West-Glacier winner, 5:00 p.m.
Saturday
Third-place game, 3:30 p.m.
Championship game, 6:30 p.m.
