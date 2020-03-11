BUTTE — One team is charging in as a veritable juggernaut and looking to follow up last year’s third-place finish with an undefeated season. One hasn’t reached this stage within the lifetime of any of its players. And in between are a slew of other squads, all eager to make a title run.
The Class B Girls State Basketball Tournament unfolds this week at the Butte Civic Center, and with last year’s champion Wolf Point not in the mix after being eliminated in the divisional round, the title is up for grabs.
Out of the Western B is unbeaten Missoula Loyola which, outside of a close call in the divisional semifinals, has more or less rolled through its opposition this season. The Breakers are looking to deliver the Western B its first championship since Loyola itself won the title in 2006.
The tournament opens on Thursday with Colstrip taking on Shelby at 9 a.m. The Fillies seized the top seed out of the Southern B after toppling previously unbeaten Big Timber in the divisional title game. The state championship is scheduled for Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
Teams: Colstrip (19-4), Shelby (16-7), Missoula Loyola (23-0), Harlem (21-2), Malta (14-8), Forsyth (20-4), Big Timber (22-1), Bigfork (12-9).
Northern B
Top Seed: Malta made three straight appearances in the state title game between 2015-17 and claimed two titles during that span to bring their program championship total to a record-tying 10. After missing state the past two seasons, the M-ettes are making their return as divisional champions. Malta went 3-0 at the Northern B, toppling Rocky Boy, Fairfield and Shelby to head back to state with a burst of momentum.
Other qualifiers: None of the players on Shelby’s roster were born the last time the Coyotes stepped onto the state tournament stage in 1997. Shelby advanced to the title games of the District 1B tournament and Northern B divisional before falling to Fairfield and Malta respectively…faced with a win-or-go-home game against Glasgow in the Northern B consolation final, Harlem responded with a 67-49 trouncing of the Scotties. The Wildcats, who defeated Malta in both the regular season and district tournament, ended the regular season ranked at No. 3.
Southern B
Top Seed: No. 6 Colstrip should head into the state tournament with sky-high confidence after going 6-0 through the postseason so far. The Fillies defeated No. 2 Big Timber 45-38 in the Southern B title game to sew up their first conference title since 2017 and a No. 1 seed at state while handing the Herders their first loss of the season.
Other qualifiers: Big Timber’s hopes of an undefeated season may have ended at the Southern B, but the Herders have still experienced a breakthrough season, spearheaded by freshman sensation Bailey Finn, that has propelled them to their first state appearance since 2009. Big Timber, which is one of two Southern B teams ranked in the Top 5 at No. 2, will face Bigfork in the opening round…No. 4 Forsyth fell in the Southern B semifinals but then pulled out two wins to lock up back-to-back trips to state. The Dogies were led by a game-high 14 points, seven assists and five rebounds from 6-foot-6 point guard Lindsey Hein in 51-31 consolation final victory against Roundup.
Western B
Top Seed: In his third year at the helm, Missoula Loyola coach Travis Walker has the Breakers moving at warp speed. Loyola heads into the state tournament with a perfect 23-0 record and as the first-ranked team in the 406mtsports.com girls basketball rankings. The Breakers cruised through the district tournaments and at the Western B slipped past Florence 35-34 in the semifinals before dismantling Bigfork 50-29 in the championship. Loyola took third place at last year’s state tournament.
Other qualifiers: Bigfork advanced into the Western B title game against Missoula Loyola after posting wins over Anaconda and Thompson falls but found itself outmatched against the unbeaten Breakers.
