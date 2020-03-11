MISSOULA — This year's State C girls basketball tournament has quite a different look compared to last year’s bracket.
Five of the eight teams in this year’s field have made it to state after missing out last year. Those teams are Seeley-Swan, Manhattan Christian, Westby-Grenora, Belt and Melstone.
The three returning teams are Roy-Winifred, Scobey and Ekalaka. Roy-Winifred lost in the championship game last year against Box Elder, while Scobey had a third-place finish.
The 12-game tournament kicks off at noon Thursday inside Dahlberg Arena on the campus of the University of Montana and concludes with the championship game at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Teams: Seeley-Swan, Manhattan Christian, Scobey, Westby-Grenora, Roy-Winifred, Belt, Ekalaka, Melstone
Western C
Top seed: Seeley-Swan (21-2) heads to state coming off a pair of upset victories against Charlo and West Yellowstone to win the divisional tournament. The Blackhawks are guided by first-year head coach David Cahoon, who led his alma mater back to state for the first time since 2016. The young team has been led by senior Terra Bertsch, boosted by the return of 6-foot junior forward Klaire Kovatch and gotten contributions across the board from a deep team. Seeley-Swan will try to place at state for the first time since being the 2005 runner-up.
Other qualifier: Manhattan Christian (22-4) battled back after dropping its divisional opener to force a challenge game and beat conference foe West Yellowstone to qualify for state. The Eagles are led by Jeff Bellach, who’s also coaching the state-qualifying boys team. Manhattan Christian has won three state titles, tied for the second most of the qualifiers, but hasn’t captured one since 1989. The Eagles’ last berth in the title game was 1990, when they took second place.
Eastern C
Top seed: Scobey (22-1) hasn’t lost since the season opener against Westby-Grenora, avenging the loss once in the regular season and again the divisional title game to earn the top seed to state. The Spartans feature future Montana State Billings basketball player Kortney Nelson, a senior guard who’s one three returning starters from last year’s team that took third place at state. That was their first state appearance since 2007 and their best finish since being the runner-up in 2005, their lone appearance in a championship game.
Other qualifier: Westby-Grenora (23-2) is coming off a victory over Froid-Lake in a divisional challenge game to qualify for the state tournament for the first time since 2013. The Thunder, whose only losses came against Scobey, will be attempting to make their first-ever appearance in a state championship game.
Northern C
Top seed: Roy-Winifred (22-2) bounced back from a two-point loss to Belt in the district title game to beat Belt by one point in the divisional championship to get a No. 1 seed to state. The Outlaws’ only two losses were to Belt, a team they’ve gone 2-2 against. They’re trying to capture their first title as a co-op after losing to Box Elder, 48-42, in last year’s title game. It’s their third time qualifying for state in the past four years after not making it since 2010. Winifred won titles in 1993, 1995, 1996.
Other qualifier: Belt (22-2) is back at state after missing out each of the past two seasons following a streak of 10 consecutive appearances from 2008-17. The Huskies’ only two losses came against Roy-Winifred, including a loss in the divisional title game to get a No. 2 seed to state one game after upsetting then-undefeated Fort Benton. They had placed at state each season during their 10-year streak, taking first five times, second once, third twice and four twice. Their six titles are the most of any qualifier, winning in 1991, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017.
Southern C
Top seed: Ekalaka (15-7) is the surprise team of the State C tournament. The Bulldogs upset Wibaux, a team it lost to twice, in districts to qualify for divisionals, where it pulled off back-to-back upsets of then-one-loss Plenty Coups and then-undefeated Melstone in the semifinal and final, respectively. This is Ekalaka’s third-consecutive state appearance after not making it since 2013. The Bulldogs are looking to make the title game for the first time ever, or at least place at state after leaving empty handed in 2018 and 2019.
Other qualifier: Melstone (23-1) won 23 consecutive games to start the season before losing to Ekalaka in the divisional title game, 61-58, settling for a No. 2 seed in its first trip to state since 1977. The Broncs are led by sophomore point guard Draya Wacker, who's played on the varsity team since she was an eighth grader. They’re seeking to make their first-ever trip to the championship game.
