MISSOULA — Richard Griffin didn’t know exactly what to expect from his Hamilton girls basketball team this year.
The head coach had one returning starter who played all last season and needed to see how his other star junior fared in her return from an ACL injury. He also lost his only senior to an ACL injury during the soccer season, which left Hamilton with three juniors and six sophomores to try to carry the load.
The Broncs have battled through all that to post an 18-3 record and upset the No. 2 Class A team in the state in the Southwest A district tournament title game on Saturday. That win gave them a top seed for the Western A divisional tournament, which they’re hosting Thursday through Saturday, as they seek a trip to state for the third time in three seasons under Griffin.
“This season’s been really fun,” he said. “It took us a while to figure it out, but it’s been rewarding trying to get to know everybody’s strengths and put them in a good position to really just make us competitive.”
The Broncs have been carried in part by junior guard Layne Kearns, a third-year starter who brings experience and a calming presence to the floor. She scored 17, 10 and 12 points in the three divisional tournament games and is averaging a double-double this season, Griffin said, even as he’s challenged her to up her defensive game.
Kearns and junior guard Taryn Searle stood out as freshmen two years ago when both were starters, but Searle played in only a handful of games as a sophomore before an ACL injury cut her season short, Griffin noted. She scored 12, seven and 19 points in the three divisional games, again impressing her coach with her mental toughness, shooting ability and defensive attitude of not being afraid to dive on the floor.
“One of my favorite things about this year is Layne and Taryn are distributing the ball really well and creating a team culture,” he said. “It’s just really fun to see because it takes a team effort to play well in the postseason.”
The Broncs lost Rylee Brackman to an ACL injury during the soccer season, Griffin said. She would’ve been a third-year starter for the Broncs, is still a team captain even though she's not playing, and helps out by leading stretches and offering advice from the bench.
Without Brackman, the Broncs have looked to junior Lexi Brenneman and sophomore Mya Winkler, both first-year starters, to step up even more. Brenneman is a physical defender while Winkler is a rare 6-foot player for Hamilton who can control the paint, Griffin noted.
“Then we have three of four more players coming in and working their tails off to get rebounds, defend, get some shots up,” he said. “They’re overall becoming really good basketball players. I attribute that to their hard work in practice but also they get to watch and go up against Layne and Taryn.”
The hard work coalesced with the Broncs earning arguably their biggest win of the season on Saturday, a 43-23 victory over second-ranked Dillon (18-2) in the district championship game. It was a turning of the tables after Hamilton lost to Dillon twice — 47-36 in January and 52-41 in February.
Those had been the Broncs’ only two conference losses in the regular season as they went 10-2 and Dillon went 12-0. The upset meant Hamilton earned a top seed for divisionals instead of a No. 2 seed.
“There was a lid on their basket and they just didn’t make shots,” Griffin said of Dillon. “Our girls defended really well too. We stressed not getting overwhelmed because they’re a very good press team and we needed to beat their press, take care of the ball and limit our turnovers and value each possession. We also wanted to challenge their shots and minimize their driving capability. I think the girls just played loose that game.”
Hamilton will open divisional play at 2 p.m. Thursday against Polson, the Northwest A No. 4 seed. A win would put the Broncs in the semifinals against Browning, ranked No. 5 in the state, or Butte Central, which they beat 44-40 in the district semifinals.
If the Broncs make the divisional title game, it’s likely they’ll see Dillon for a fourth time or face Columbia Falls, the only other team to beat them this season — 41-36 in the second game of the year. Five teams will advance from the Western A divisional to the state tournament March 9-12 at the University of Montana’s Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.
“I think they enjoy playing at home, but we haven’t really talked about that,” Griffin said about divisionals. “We’re focused on Polson right now. It’s the postseason, and we want to keep their confidence high and keep encouraging them to play well and play together.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.