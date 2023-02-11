Hamilton girls spoil Butte Central's senior night TONY ADAMS Montana Standard tony.adams@406mtsports.com Tony Adams Sports Editor, Montana Standard Author twitter Author email Feb 11, 2023 Feb 11, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BUTTE – The Butte Central Maroons girls’ basketball team completed their Southwest A regular-season schedule on Saturday afternoon, as they hosted the Hamilton Broncs at the Maroon Activities Center.The Broncs grabbed a 13-point lead in the first quarter, as they cruised to a 63-46 over the Maroons.The Maroons honored Maycee Anderson and Brooke Badovinac for their basketball contributions during their time at Butte Central. Taylor McCarthy’s three-pointer started the scoring for the Broncs. Hamilton's Taryn Searle is guarded by Butte Central's Maycee Anderson on Feb. 11 at Butte. Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard Badovinac scored Central’s first four points, as the Maroons trailed Hamilton with 5:57 to go in the opening quarter, 6-4.The Broncs went on a 6-0 run that covered 2:40 to extend Hamilton’s lead to eight with 3:17 to go in the first period.Badovinac’s three-pointer snapped Hamilton’s advantage in half with 2:11 to go. McCarthy’s three-pointer 30 seconds later re-established the six-point Hamilton lead.Mollie Drew reached the scoreboard with a layup off a Badovinac assist.Taryn Searle ripped two three-pointers at the end of the quarter, as the Broncs led the Maroons at the end of eight minutes, 24-11. Butte Central's Mollie Drew looks to pass as she is guarded by Hamilton's Ashlynn McKern on Feb. 11 at Butte. Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard Hamilton’s (9-3 Southwest A/12-5 overall) strong offense and tireless defense allowed the Broncs to open a 19-point lead with 4:20 to play in the first half.Badovinac scored five points in the second quarter, as the Maroons attempted to keep pace with Hamilton with an 8-0 run late in the half. The Broncs led at the half, 39-24.Taryn Searle scored the first points of the second half at the six-minute mark.Badovinac and Kathryn Lalicker scored Central’s (0-10 Southwest A/2-14 overall) opening points of the quarter, as the Maroons trailed the Broncs at the halfway point of the quarter, 45-28. Butte Central's Brooke Badovinac is guarded by Hamilton's Taylor McCarthy on Feb. 11 at Butte. Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard Ashlyn McKern’s three-pointer pushed Hamilton’s lead out to 20 with two minutes left in the quarter.Hamilton led at the end of the third quarter, 51-30.Badovinac’s three-point play kept the Maroons within 20 points within the first two minutes of the fourth. She contributed a long, running three-pointer to beat the shot clock moments later.Arika Stajcar’s three-pointer with 49 seconds cut the Maroons’ deficit to 13 points.Hamilton hung on to win the contest by 17. Hamilton's Emilee Searle guards as Butte Central's Kathryn Lalicker looks to pass on Feb. 11 at Butte. Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard Badovinac led all scorers with 35 points for Central.Taryn Searle had 19 points and Emilee Searle added 12 points to lead Hamilton. Contact Tony on Twitter (@HeresTony2) or by email at tony.adams@406mtsports.com. 2023 Montana state swimming meet Selvig Court christening: Montana Lady Griz dominate reeling Weber State Selvig's special night: Dozens of former Lady Griz turn out for Robin Selvig Court dedication State A Wrestling: Columbia Falls attains critical wins to seize Saturday control
