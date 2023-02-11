BUTTE – The Butte Central Maroons girls’ basketball team completed their Southwest A regular-season schedule on Saturday afternoon, as they hosted the Hamilton Broncs at the Maroon Activities Center.

The Broncs grabbed a 13-point lead in the first quarter, as they cruised to a 63-46 over the Maroons.

Hamilton's Taryn Searle is guarded by Butte Central's Maycee Anderson on Feb. 11 at Butte.
Butte Central's Mollie Drew looks to pass as she is guarded by Hamilton's Ashlynn McKern on Feb. 11 at Butte.
Butte Central's Brooke Badovinac is guarded by Hamilton's Taylor McCarthy on Feb. 11 at Butte.
Hamilton's Emilee Searle guards as Butte Central's Kathryn Lalicker looks to pass on Feb. 11 at Butte.

