406 logo

MISSOULA — The Hamilton-Whitefish and Polson-Columbia Falls girls basketball games slated for Saturday have been canceled as a result of a chain of events involving COVID-19.

Hamilton was informed of a positive test on the Polson girls team after the Broncs hosted the Pirates Thursday. According to Hamilton athletic director Travis Blome, a Whitefish official thought it was in the best interest of the Bulldog girls team not to play at Hamilton Saturday because of possible Hamilton exposure Thursday.

Blome said he does not expect the situation to affect future games for the Hamilton girls team. 

Polson's home girls basketball game against Columbia Falls Saturday has also been canceled. Pirates coach Ryan Antos said he's not sure whether it will affect games next week. He said his team is "waiting for the process to play out" with the Lake County Public Health.

In other COVID-related news, the Bigfork girls game against Troy slated for Thursday was rescheduled to Jan. 22. According to Vals coach Courtnee Gunlock, the Trojan team is under quarantine.

The Bigfork girls game against Deer Lodge slated for Saturday was rescheduled for Jan. 25. The Wardens have been under quarantine this week.

Bill Speltz is Missoulian Sports Editor and has served as Sunday columnist the past 15 years. Do you have a story idea? Email Bill at bill.speltz@missoulian.com.

Tags

Load comments