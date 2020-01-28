The Hardin girls basketball team’s biggest win of the season led to a a No. 1 spot in the 406mtsports.com rankings.
The Bulldogs, ranked No. 3 in Class A at the time, beat previously unbeaten and top-ranked Billings Central 65-55 on Friday. While Hardin reached No. 1 for the first time this season, Central and Havre each dropped one spot. The two-time defending state champion Blue Ponies, who lost to Central 59-46 on Dec. 14, are now No. 3. Havre will host Malta (No. 10 in Class B) on Saturday.
Missoula Loyola remained No. 1 in Class B, but the rankings shifted beneath it. Big Timber (now No. 2) and Harlem (now No. 3) switched places, and Forsyth moved up two spots to No. 5 thanks to its 51-28 win over then-No. 4 St. Labre last Tuesday. Malta beat Harlem on Friday.
Big Timber will play at No. 9 Columbus on Thursday. The Sheepherders beat the Cougars 41-34 on Jan. 2.
Belt moved up one spot to No. 2 in Class C thanks to its 52-37 win over then-No. 2 Roy-Winifred (now No. 3) on Friday and a 68-26 rout of Fairfield, which was No. 9 in Class B at the time.
Great Falls replaced Great Falls CMR at No. 5 in Class AA.
Malta’s rival Glasgow entered the Class B rankings (at No. 8), while Wibaux went from unranked to No. 10 in Class C. The Longhorns will host No. 5 Melstone on Saturday.
Class AA No. 2 Missoula Hellgate will face No. 3 Missoula Sentinel on Friday.
Records are through Jan. 27
Class AA
1. Helena Capital (9-0)
2. Missoula Hellgate (8-1)
3. Missoula Sentinel (8-1)
4. Billings West (6-3)
5. Great Falls (7-3) (Previously unranked)
Class A
1. Hardin (12-1) (+2)
2. Billings Central (10-1) (-1)
3. Havre (11-1) (-1)
4. Browning (9-2)
5. Columbia Falls (9-1)
Class B
1. Missoula Loyola (12-0)
2. Big Timber (12-0) (+1)
3. Harlem (11-1) (-1)
4. Whitehall (10-2) (+1)
5. Forsyth (10-2) (+2)
6. St. Labre (10-2) (-2)
7. Colstrip (9-3) (-1)
8. Glasgow (9-3) (Previously unranked)
9. Columbus (8-4) (-1)
10. Malta (8-4) (Previously unranked)
Class C
1. Fort Benton (12-0)
2. Belt (12-1) (+1)
3. Roy-Winifred (11-1) (-1)
4. Charlo (13-0)
5. Melstone (12-0)
6. Westby-Grenora (12-0)
7. Hot Springs (12-1)
8. Plenty Coups (10-1) (+1)
9. Manhattan Christian (10-2) (+1)
10. Wibaux (12-1) (Previously unranked)
