BILLINGS — An early 18-point deficit was no issue for the Hardin girls basketball team, which beat rival Lodge Grass 70-32 on Saturday night at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
Class B Lodge Grass (2-7) opened the game on a 15-0 run, holding the Class A Bulldogs (7-1) scoreless until the 3:03 mark of the first quarter. Another 6-0 run put the Indians up 21-3.
Hardin, which is No. 2 in the 406mtsports.com Class A rankings, finished the quarter strong but still trailed 23-11. It didn't take long for the Bulldogs to make it close. Senior Alyssa Pretty Weasel tied it up at 25-25 with 2:48 left in the first half, and she gave Hardin a 29-27 lead about a minute later.
That was as close as the game would be the rest of the way.
The defending State A co-champion Bulldogs outscored the Indians 20-5 in the second quarter, 19-2 in the third and 20-2 in the fourth. They went on a 67-11 run to end the game.
Hardin beat Lodge Grass 64-31 on Jan. 13 at the Metra and dropped its first game of the season Friday, 54-50 to No. 1 Billings in the same building.
This story will be updated.
