Hardin center Marie Five has signed a letter of intent to join the women's basketball program at MSUB in the 2020-21 season.

BILLINGS — Hardin's Marie Five has signed a national letter of intent to join the women's basketball program at Montana State Billings for the 2020-21 season.

Five is a center for the Bulldogs and joins Kortney Nelson (Scobey) and Dyauni Boyce (Winifred) as the third off-season signing for the Yellowjackets.

Five is averaging 17.6 points and 9.5 rebounds per game for the Bulldogs. To date, she has posted 10 double-doubles this season.

“I am very excited to have Marie Five join our MSUB women’s basketball program,” Yellowjackets coach Kevin Woodin said in a school press release. “She is one of the premier senior basketball players in Montana. (Hardin coach) Cindy Farmer and her staff have done a great job of developing Marie and she has been a huge part of Hardin’s strong basketball winning tradition the past few years. Marie is a strong player who is effective around the basket but the more I watched her, the more I realized how good the other parts of her game are, too. I am confident Marie will have an immediate, positive impact on our team.”

Five also lettered four years in track and field as a thrower and has qualified for the State A meet three times.

"“I chose MSU Billings to continue my basketball career mostly because it’s close to my home. People sometimes underestimate players who stay so close, but what I want to do is show that no matter your distance, you can still be a leader," Five said in a MSUB press release. "When I visited MSUB, everyone was welcoming and it really showed that I will have support from the school and also my family.”

