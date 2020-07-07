BILLINGS — Hardin all-state guard Ivery Fritzler has signed with Rocky Mountain College, she told 406mtsports.com on Tuesday.
Fritzler will receive a partial scholarship from Rocky, she said. The Williston (North Dakota) State women’s basketball program also expressed interest, but the senior preferred the Battlin’ Bears for several reasons, mainly the school’s proximity to Hardin, its academic reputation and the women’s basketball coaches.
Fritzler also received college offers for cross country, but she said she prefers basketball. She’s grateful Rocky gave her a chance to continue her hoops career.
“It felt good to have the opportunity to play in college,” she said. “I’m excited to experience the sport at a new level.”
Fritzler was a second-team all-Eastern A selection as a junior and earned a Class A all-state selection this past season, which ended with a co-state championship between Hardin and Billings Central after the final day of the state basketball tournaments were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Bulldogs finished second at state the previous three seasons.
“Taking second three years in a row, then co-champs...” Fritzler said. “It was a different kind of heartbreak.”
