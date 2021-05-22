Hardin vs. Laurel (copy)

Hardin's Nevaeh Alden (4) will be playing at United Tribes Technical College next season. 

 MIKE CLARK, 406mtsports.com

BISMARCK, N.D. — Nevaeh Alden, an honorable mention all-conference player from Hardin, has signed a letter of intent to play women's basketball for United Tribes Technical College.

Alden, a 5-foot-10 guard/forward, follows in the footsteps of her sister Mashaya, who was a sophomore at UTTC this past season. United Tribes is a two-year school.

Alden, who started her high school career at Billings Skyview, averaged just under seven points per game and had a season high of 17 points against Miles City this past season. 

