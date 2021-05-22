BISMARCK, N.D. — Nevaeh Alden, an honorable mention all-conference player from Hardin, has signed a letter of intent to play women's basketball for United Tribes Technical College.
Shout out and congrats to Nevaeh Alden who signed her letter of intent to play basketball with United Tribes Technical College.#NativePreps pic.twitter.com/EJ89BVVB4X— NDNSPORTS.COM (@ndnsports) May 22, 2021
Alden, a 5-foot-10 guard/forward, follows in the footsteps of her sister Mashaya, who was a sophomore at UTTC this past season. United Tribes is a two-year school.
Alden, who started her high school career at Billings Skyview, averaged just under seven points per game and had a season high of 17 points against Miles City this past season.
