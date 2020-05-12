HARDIN — All-state guard Sossity Howe-Spotted Wolf from Class A co-state champion Hardin has signed a letter of intent to play basketball for United Tribes Technical College.

UTTC announced her commitment Tuesday.

Spotted Wolf also was first-team all-conference for the Bulldogs. She averaged just over four points per game for a high-powered team.

United Tribes is a two-year school in Bismarck, North Dakota. Spotted Wolf will join former Hardin player Peyton Good Luck at United Tribes.

Tags

