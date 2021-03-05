GREAT FALLS — There’s a litany of reasons why Havre and Billings Central are set for a state championship showdown Saturday night. The biggest? Their ability to “guard their yard.”
“Guard your yard” is a phrase that’s common in defensive basketball and it means exactly what it implies. When the offensive player you are guarding has the ball, you “guard your yard” and keep them away from the basket.
It sounds like common sense and it is. The execution of it, that isn’t so simple.
But when teams defend the way Havre and Billings Central have so far at the Class A state girls tournament and really, the way they have all season, it's a recipe for winning championships, which one of these teams will do Saturday night at the Four Seasons Arena.
In the first semifinal Thursday night in Great Falls, Havre squared off against Columbia Falls, a team that led Class A in scoring during the regular season (58.3 ppg) and boasted the state’s leading scorer in Hannah Schweikert.
Yet, the Ponies, who are headed to their third state title game in four years, held C-Falls to 37. Schweikert scored just four and attempted only eight shots. The Wildkats shot 31 percent from the field, scored 0.68 points per possession (1.0 is about average) and made 10 percent of their 3-pointers after hitting 30 percent during the regular season.
On the other end, Havre shot the ball well, making six 3-pointers, but defense was the difference and head coach Dustin Kraske agreed.
“I thought it was too,” he said. “Our kids just have that mentality."
It’s a mindset that permeates throughout the roster and it was on full display as Havre lost its best on-ball defenders, Sadie Filius and Avery Carlson, in the first quarter due to foul trouble against C-Falls.
But even with them on the bench, Havre’s defense hardly skipped a beat.
"Those kids that came in off the bench, (Sydney) Wilting, (Alyssa) Oliver, (Kennedy) Hampton, they just came in and made plays," Kraske said. "That was good stuff. I think the mental preparation is the biggest thing. Our kids know what they have to do for us to be successful."
Outside of forcing turnovers, defensive basketball is mostly about forcing your opponent to shoot tough shots and it’s something that the Ponies and Rams make a living on.
Which all comes back to the ability to "guard your yard."
“That’s what we work on is defense, that’s what wins us games,” Billings Central’s Mya Hansen said after her team’s semifinal win over Hardin. “It’s just great that each individual person did their job and stayed in front of their man. We play defense by committee, but when each person does their job, it works out for us.”
Indeed. If you have five players who can effectively guard their yard, it usually works out, in the form of winning championships.
That shared defensive tenacity is another reason why Saturday’s title tilt, which features the last three state champions, should be a classic.
“We just have the mentality as a team that we are never going to take plays off, "Filius said. "We go hard every single play. I think that’s what the key is.”
Havre’s approach has proven to be incredibly effective — to the point that the Ponies haven’t trailed in the Class A state tournament and won their first two games by an average of 19.
The Rams, the defending co-state champions, have been equally impressive. Thursday, they defeated the other co-champion Hardin after limiting the Bulldogs to just 0.7 points per possession and 31 percent shooting.
And outside of trailing for a stretch in the first quarter of Thursday’s semifinal game, Central, like Havre, has essentially been in the lead wire-to-wire.
Havre is allowing 38 points a game, Billings Central 37.
It all goes back to being able to "guard your yard" which Havre and Billings Central do better than anybody else in Class A.
