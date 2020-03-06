CHICAGO — Havre's Kyndall Keller is the 2019-20 Gatorade Montana Girls Basketball Player of the Year, the company announced Friday.
Keller, a Montana Lady Griz commit, is the second player from Havre to win, joining Loree Payne. The 5-foot-8 senior guard had led the Blue Ponies to a 20-2 record and a berth in the Class A state tournament next week.
Keller averaged 18.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 2.1 assists through 22 games as Havre pursues its third straight Class A state title. A three-time first-team all-state selection, she is a two-time state tournament MVP. She has 1,476 career points.
Keller, the vice president of the Havre senior class, has volunteered as a special education tutor at her high school and has donated her time as a youth basketball coach and official.
“Kyndall is a competitor and she plays extremely aggressively and disciplined,” said Nycole LaRowe, Lewistown's head coach. “Along with her natural athleticism, I think those things make her a huge threat on both ends of the court.”
Keller has maintained a 3.67 GPA.
