HELENA — Every state championship is memorable, because winning even one isn't easy. But two state titles, in two different sports, that's even more rare.
In fact, since Montana moved volleyball to the fall and basketball to the winter, only two teams in Class AA have completed the feat, which is winning the volleyball and basketball state titles in the same school year.
Billings West did it back in 2004-05. Bozeman also won both back in 2015-16. Dating back to 1984, when volleyball was first introduced, it's happened only five times in Class AA.
Now, Helena Capital, the two-time state champion in volleyball, can become the third school to do it with three more wins, starting Thursday against Billings Skyview (10-12), the No. 4 team out of the Western AA. Tip off is set for 10:30 a.m., inside the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman.
"I think that would be a special thing if we could accomplish that," Capital head coach Katie Garcin-Forba said. "For those girls that have done it in volleyball, they know that feeling and what it takes to get to that point and I think it would be a very unique thing which sort of sums up this group of girls. They are unique in their talent and how far they have come as players."
Following an undefeated season and a state volleyball championship in November, the Bruins have lost just once in basketball, giving them just one defeat total between the two sports.
"It's been really fun," said Bruins volleyball and basketball player Mashayla O'Malley. "We have all spent a lot of time in the gym together and grown really close. It just would be cool, because we have put the work in and we feel like we deserve it."
The Bruins quarterfinal opponent Thursday, Skyview, comes into the tournament without a single senior on the roster. The Falcons are led by Brooke Berry, a 6-foot sophomore who averages 16.5 ppg. Cami Harris, who made 27 3-pointers during the regular season is another player to watch on head coach Brent Montague's roster.
"They have a really athletic point guard in Brooke Berry," Garcin-Forba said. "They have some other good players who have led them in scoring. We have to do a good job defending on ball and slashes to the basket; they like to do a lot of that action."
Capital comes in 20-1 after winning the Western AA championship last weekend in Missoula, but the Bruins know none of that matters now, in a single-elimination tournament for the state championship.
"It's tournament time and they call it March Madness for a reason," Garcin-Forba said. "Anything can happen and on any given night, any team can win. It just comes down to execution."
Great execution helps, but so does having Paige and Dani Bartsch.
Paige, a 6-foot-4 junior, averaged a double-double during the regular season and through divisionals is averaging 13.8 points and 9.9 rebounds, as well as 3.9 blocks, while Dani, her 6-foot-1, twin sister, scores 11.6 points to go along with 7.4 rebounds and two steals per game.
Mara McGinley is third on the team in points at 7.4 per game. She also made 41 3-pointers during the year. O'Malley is averaging 6.0 points per game and ranks in the top four on the team in points, rebounds, steals and assists.
A multi-faceted offense and a defense that allowed just 33.4 points per game, makes the Bruins the favorite coming in, despite some legitimate threats coming from Missoula Hellgate, Billings West and Missoula Sentinel.
Glacier, which nearly upset the Bruins a week ago, are another team to watch, along with CMR, which has Allie Olsen, the only player in Class AA with more blocked shots than Paige Bartsch.
Hellgate, which got third at divisionals last week and owns the only win over the Bruins this season, could see Capital in the semifinals if both teams win Thursday. Then, a rematch from earlier in the season, against Eastern AA champion Billings West could be in order.
Regardless of the opponent, Capital has beaten every team on its schedule this season at least once and if the Bruins stick to being themselves, they could be in store for a historic state title, the program's first since 2015.
"This is honestly, a goofy group of girls," Garcin-Forba said. "And the vibe has honestly not changed in our practice. They know we are in the final stretch and they can turn on the competitiveness and the focus when they need to. But they are still very much themselves, which is what I think makes them so great. They know what they have to do, but they are very relaxed."
The Bruins will open their state title run Thursday at 10:30 a.m. They will face the winner of Missoula Hellgate-CMR Friday night at 3 p.m. The Class AA girls state title game is Saturday night at 6:30.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.