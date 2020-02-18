Helena Capital remained No. 1 in the 406mtsports.com Class AA girls basketball rankings after another impressive week.

The Bruins handled Missoula Big Sky 45-19 last Tuesday and won 44-39 at No. 3 Missoula Sentinel on Saturday, their second win over the Spartans this season.

This coming Saturday, Capital will play at crosstown rival Helena, which was replaced by Great Falls CMR at No. 5 in Class AA. Sentinel beat Helena 60-47 on Thursday.

Browning remained No. 4 in Class A after an eventful weekend. The Indians rebounded from a 67-35 loss to No. 3 Havre on Friday with a 57-55 win over Columbia Falls the next day. Browning is responsible for both of Columbia Falls’ losses this season (the first, on Jan. 16 at Columbia Falls, was 59-58).

Shelby and Fairfield moved into the Class B rankings at No. 9 and No. 10, respectively.

Hot Springs fell from No. 6 to No. 10 in Class C after losing for the second time overall and to No. 4 Charlo this season.

These are the last 406mtsports.com girls basketball rankings of the 2019-20 season.

Records are through Feb. 17

Class AA

1. Helena Capital (14-1)

2. Missoula Hellgate (13-2)

3. Missoula Sentinel (12-3)

4. Billings West (11-3)

5. Great Falls CMR (8-6) (Previously unranked)

Class A

1. Hardin (16-1)

2. Billings Central (15-2)

3. Havre (16-1)

4. Browning (14-3)

5. Columbia Falls (14-2)

Class B

1. Missoula Loyola (18-0)

2. Big Timber (18-0)

3. Harlem (17-1)

4. Forsyth (16-2)

5. St. Labre (16-2)

6. Colstrip (13-4)

7. Columbus (13-5)

8. Thompson Falls (14-4) (+2)

9. Shelby (13-5) (Previously unranked)

10. Fairfield (12-6) (Previously unranked)

Class C

1. Fort Benton (18-0)

2. Belt (16-1)

3. Roy-Winifred (17-1)

4. Charlo (18-0)

5. Melstone (18-0)

6. Plenty Coups (15-1) (+1)

7. Westby-Grenora (17-1) (+1)

8. Scobey (17-1) (+1)

9. Manhattan Christian (16-2) (+1)

10. Hot Springs (16-2) (-4)

Sign up for our high school sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

406mtsports.com's Victor Flores, Frank Gogola and Mike Scherting contributed to this week's rankings.

Disagree with the rankings, or have a question? Email Victor at victor.flores@406mtsports.com.

Tags

Load comments