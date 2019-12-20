HELENA — Members of the Helena Capital girls basketball team let out a sigh of relief at the conclusion of their game on Friday night.
They watched Billings West miss two shots with five seconds left as they held on to a 43-42 victory.
It was a game that Bruins’ coach Katie Garcin-Forba said was needed to see where her team was at this early into the season.
Capital was coming off of a season last year that included 21 wins and a fourth place finish in the Class AA State Tournament.
And it wanted to keep that momentum moving forward.
“This was a high quality game for us,” Garcin-Forba said. “It shows where we are at and we can display some grittiness.”
Capital jumped out to an early lead in the first quarter with back to back shots by Mashayla O’Malley.
The Golden Bears kept the game close, but the Bruins remained in control after junior point guard Mara McGinley sunk a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from the edge of the half court logo.
Garcin-Forba knew McGinley was proficient from the perimeter, and now she knows how deep she can shoot the ball.
“That is all her,” Garcin-Forba said. “She told me coming into this season that she has been increasing her range so she can knock them down.”
Billings West’s deficit grew to as many as eight points in the second quarter.
But a pair of triples snapped the Bears of their funk.
Senior Maddie Albrecht hit one in the corner, and then senior point guard Laiten Lantis hit another from the opposite corner.
A bucket by Megan Benton with 24 seconds left gave West its first lead and a 18-16 half-time advantage.
“When you play a team like Billings, you know they are going to go on that run, but we just have to respond,” Garcin-Forba said. “I thought we did that.”
Capital is considered one of the taller teams in Class AA.
Its starting post features twins Paige and Dani Bartsch, who stand at 6-foot-4 and 6-foot-1, respectively.
So, how do you use the pair effectively?
“We look to see who has the mismatch and look where we can get a great shot,” Garcin-Forba said.
Paige Bartsch was the first to find the mismatch as she converted a three-point play in the paint.
She added another post basket, but the Bears still held on to a 24-21 lead.
Capital tied the score on a 3-pointer by McGinley, and even took the lead when Paige Bartsch scored another bucket.
She scored nine of her team-high 12 points in the third quarter, but West kept answering.
At the end of the third quarter, the Bears held a 31-30 advantage. Head coach Charlie Johnson said he thought his team did a good job against Capital’s offense in the paint.
“They didn’t do their damage in the half court, where they hurt us was getting offensive rebounds and kicking it out to their guards for shots,” Johnson said.
West kept control for the first three minutes of the fourth quarter.
That was until the other Bartsch twin became involved.
A pair of scores by Dani Bartsch tied the game 38-38 with just over two minutes left.
Both teams traded baskets as time started ticking down, but it was Capital’s McGinley with two free throws with 1:06 left who regained the lead one final time.
“We definitely hold free throws at a really high regard,” McGinley said. “It was a really close game, so you have to knock shots like that down.”
West’s coach watched his team miss the opportunity for the game winning shot but, in the end, said it was a game that showed that his team needs to work on the little things.
“We have to box out better and attack the hoop,” Jonson said. “We didn’t do a good job of taking care of the ball early.”
West closes out 2019 with a trip crosstown to Helena High, while Capital remains home to face Billings Senior.
Last season, the Bruins defeated the Broncs in Billings, but Garcin-Forba said there is plenty her team can improve on.
“Our transition game and our continuity in our offense are things we still need to look at,” Garcin-Forba said. “We need to keep getting better every day."
