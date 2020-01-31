The Helena Capital girls basketball team responded to the eight-day layoff after its crosstown win over Helena High exactly how you'd expect -- with a dominant win over winless Kalispell Flathead.
After a competitive first quarter that saw the Braves keep pace with the Bruins, trailing just 15-12, Capital's defense went to work.
The Bruins didn't allow Flathead to reach double digits in the final three quarters and cruised to a 57-30 win.
While Capital struggled from deep, hitting just 2-of-18 shots from 3-point range, Dani Bartsch, the Lady Griz commit, was all over the place. The junior scored a game-high 21 points and was 9-of-14 from the field as she imposed her will on the road.
Aryana Ridlon was also 4-for-4 as she finished with eight. Mara McGinley added seven and one 3-pointer in the win. Paige Bartsch managed eight points and a team-high seven rebounds.
Yet, Capital wasn't the only team on the road in Kalispell Friday night. The Helena girls also played in Kalispell, against Glacier. Unfortunately, the result isn't what the Bengals wanted.
Despite leading by six points at the half and building a double-digit lead at one point, the Bengals weren't able to wrap up the win.
With less than two minutes to go, the Wolfpack trailed by six, but tied the game on a 3-pointer by Ellie Keller with 13 seconds left. Then, following a steal, Glacier's Aubrey Rademacher scored at the buzzer to complete the dramatic comeback and win the game 51-49.
Rademacher finished with 18 points to lead Glacier, while the Bengals got 10 from Emily Feller, 10 from Kylie Lantz, as well as eight points each from McKayla Kloker, Caroline Bullock and Elizabeth Heuiser.
"We took a step back tonight," Bengals head coach Eric Peterson said. "We were up double digits and failed to finish the game. I have to do a better job getting our girls playing to win, instead of not to lose. The sun will come up tomorrow, and we are excited to get back on the horse."
Helena High will take on Flathead, while Capital will face Glacier. Both games are in Kalispell at 1 p.m.
