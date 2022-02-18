Anytime you lose five starting players, it's going to impact you and that's exactly what the Helena Capital girls basketball team faced after winning last season's Class AA state championship, its second in a row.
Not only did Capital graduate five starters, but two of the best players in program history in Dani and Paige Bartsch. A drop off this season was not only expected but seemed natural and early on, that's how it played out.
Seven games in, Capital had lost twice as many games this season as it had in the previous two combined and the Bruins were 4-4 overall, as well as 1-3 in the Western AA following their home loss to Helena High on Jan. 20.
Since then, Capital has been a completely new team and the Bruins upset of top-ranked and previously undefeated Missoula Hellgate on Tuesday is just the latest example of that.
But it's not the first indication that this Capital squad starting to hit its stride.
That came in a win over Missoula Big Sky, another team that defeated CHS earlier this season.
Capital's head coach Katie Garcin-Forba said after that win that it was a goal of the team to avenge each of their losses and so far, in conference play at least, the Bruins have done just that.
Capital has lost four games total in conference play to Flathead, Helena, Big Sky and Hellgate. The first three losses were part of the Bruins 1-3 start but CHS avenged those and then, got revenge for its only loss since the first crosstown game (6-1) which was to Hellgate.
The kicker is that the Bruins won all of those rematches on their home floor. Helena won in the Bears Den last month and if Capital wants to avenge another loss, it will need to win in the Jungle for the third straight year.
Jada Clarkson coming into her own
It's been a season of transition for Jada Clarkson who transferred to Capital from Whitehall of Class B, but in the second half of the 2021-22 campaign, she's continued to get better and better.
Earlier this month, she eclipsed the 1,000-point total for her career and followed that up with 24 points in the win over Hellgate, a performance that included a number of clutch baskets in the fourth quarter and overtime.
Clarkson is averaging just under 14 points a game and has reached double figures in scoring in 11 of 15 games. Containing her will be a focal point, and a must for the Bengals, who held her to 13 points on 3-of-11 shooting in the first matchup.
3-point scoring will be critical
In the first meeting, Helena scored 48 points and 30 of those came on 3-point attempts with five coming from Avery Kraft. For the season, the sophomore point guard has made 27 triples (1.8 per game) while shooting 33 percent.
Kraft wasn't the only Bengal who got hot in the first crosstown game from deep and with 10 makes total, Helena outscored CHS on 3-pointers 30-9.
The Bengals actually shot the ball better from beyond the arc then inside it as they were 4-of-21 (19 percent) on 2-pointers but made 52 percent of their attempts on treys. It was the defining stat of the first crosstown meeting and one that Capital will have to even out, otherwise, Helena will be tough to beat.
And, it wasn't the only such game of the season for Helena, which also made nine 3-pointers in a recent 55-50 home win over Sentinel.
Big picture
With the Western AA Divisional Tournament right around the corner, seeding is on the mind of most coaches and while teams will need two wins either way to advance to the state tournament, a higher seed can sometimes mean an easier path to advancing.
After winning six of seven games, the Bruins are two games up on Helena High (8-7, 5-6) and Sentinel (7-8, 5-6) the two teams tied for fourth place. Butte (8-7, 4-7) is also lingering in sixth place and has a game remaining against the Bengals, as well as a win over them earlier this season.
If Capital (10-5, 7-4) wins on Saturday (3:30 p.m.) and against Sentinel next week, it would be guaranteed the No. 3 seed but still could also catch Flathead still which leads CHS by only one game.
The Bengals could still climb as high as third in the final Western AA standings, but would need to win out and get another loss from Capital along the way.
Depending on how it stakes out, this might not be the last crosstown girls basketball game in Helena this season. Tip-off time for Saturday at the Jungle is set for 3:30 p.m.
