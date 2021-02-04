The Helena Capital girls are scheduled to host top-ranked Missoula Hellgate in a No. 1 vs No. 2 showdown Saturday.
But first, the Bruins had to take care of business in Butte and thanks to a stellar defensive effort, they did just that, winning 44-27 on the road.
Capital improved to 6-1 on the season thanks to its fifth-straight victory. Dani Bartsch led the way for CHS, notching a double-double thanks to 12 points and 10 rebounds. Twin sister, Paige Bartsch also had a productive night, owning the paint with 14 points, six blocks and six rebounds.
The Bulldogs (1-6) hung tough early on and trailed 15-9 at the end of the first quarter, as well as 26-14 at the half.
But for the second straight game, Capital put the clamps down defensively in the third quarter. On Saturday, the Bruins held Glacier scoreless in the third quarter and did the same thing to the Bulldogs in Butte Thursday.
That effort, combined with nine points on the other end, helped blow the game wide open. Butte managed 13 in the final stanza, but it was too little too late as CHS cruised to a 17-point win.
Mara McGinley pitched in with six points for the Bruins, who got the same number from Rachael Stacey as both hit a pair of 3-pointers. Audrey Hofer also managed five. Jaymee Sheridan pitched in with five assists; Kayla Almquist added three.
Pieper Joseph had five for the Bulldogs, who also got four points from Laura Rosenleaf in the loss.
The Bruins will host Missoula Hellgate on Saturday at 3:45 p.m. Butte will also be in Helena and will take on Helena High in the Jungle at 2:30 p.m.
