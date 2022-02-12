HELENA — A strong defensive effort, high-scoring third quarter and 13 points from Jada Clarkson carried Capital’s girls basketball team to a 42-22 win over Kalispell Glacier on Saturday, giving the Bruins’ their fifth victory in the last six games.
Leading 17-9 at halftime, Capital more than doubled its score in the third quarter, pouring in 18 points to open a 20-point advantage over the Wolfpack.
“I thought we moved the ball really well and we found the open player [in the third quarter],” Bruins head coach Katie Garcin-Forba said. “We were settled in a little bit – just offensively knocking down some shots. We had different players make some plays and I thought Jada had a great third quarter for us. When she’s playing with that confidence, the team kinda follows suit.”
Clarkson paced the Bruins with 13 points on Saturday, the majority of which came in the third quarter. Working against Glacier’s zone defense, Clarkson found room for a mid-range jumper and knocked down a 3-pointer off the assist from Brandy Carlson. Clarkson also got to the rim a couple times for scores and assisted on a Rachael Stacey triple in the stanza.
“Coach just said at halftime that [Glacier] will come out punching, and just to not let them throw the first punch,” Clarkson said. “We just came out trying to throw the first punch as a team together. I think we did a good job coming out, especially because they zoned us, we just went into our offense. We’ve been practicing that a lot this week, so I just think we nailed what coach wanted us to do.”
Capital’s defense was solid all game. Clarkson, Stacey, Kayla Almquist and others helped the Bruins give up just nine first-half points. In the third quarter, as Capital’s offense was coming alive, the Bruins yielded just six points and failed to allow more than seven in any quarter of Saturday’s contest.
“I think our man defense has taken huge strides over the last couple weeks,” Garcin-Forba said. “We challenged the girls and they have absolutely risen to the occasion and have become a lot more disciplined and aggressive. I just think they’re making really good decisions, and they’re making really good in-game adjustments…Super proud of their effort.”
Capital gave up just 22 points in the victory, representing a season-best in points allowed for the Bruins.
“We’ve been working really hard on our defense since crosstown,” Clarkson said. “We’ve really emphasized that part of our game. Our communication is a lot better and our rotations are a lot better.”
Stacey added eight points in the Bruins’ win. She was big on the boards all game and knocked down a 3-pointer in both the second and third quarters.
“Rachael is starting to build confidence, which is great,” Garcin-Forba said. “We missed her in the preseason, and so it took a little bit of time to get her comfortable again. I think she’s playing with some confidence and she’s letting things happen defensively and on the rebounding side of things that’s leading to some good offensive possessions for her.”
Taylor Sayers came off the bench and scored seven fourth-quarter points. Carlson and Almquist each chipped in five points.
Sidney Gulick paced Glacier with 10 points. Noah Fincher added five, Kiera Sullivan three and Colette Daniels and Bethany Sorensen two each.
Capital is now 9-5 on the season and 6-4 in Western AA contests. Glacier drops to 5-10 overall and 2-9 in conference play.
