Snow storms hit Montana hard this weekend and there's enough snow that Missoula Hellgate won't be making the trip to take on Helena Capital in girls basketball.

Helena activities director Tim McMahon said that the game was being postponed due to the weather but that the girls basketball game between Helena High and Butte is still set to go at 2:30 p.m.

This is one of several cancellations throughout the state. 

