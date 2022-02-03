HELENA — Following their loss to crosstown rival Helena High, it was gut-check time for the Helena Capital Bruins, who were 4-4 at the time and 1-3 in the Western AA standings.
Even though the Bruins are still the two-time defending Class AA state champions, their team is vastly different from a season ago. But thanks to some stellar defense and gritty execution on both ends, Capital avenged an early-season loss to Missoula Big Sky Thursday, defeating the Eagles 39-31 in the Bears Den.
"Our girls have set a goal that we don't want teams to beat us twice," Capital head coach Katie Garcin-Forba said. "They knew we left some opportunities on the table and now we are getting in the second half of league (play) and they are responding well. They are coming in focused and working hard. They're hungry."
Capital's defense was certainly on point early and allowed Big Sky to score just two points in the first quarter. Midway through the second, the Eagles had managed just four points, while the Bruins, paced by Megan Swanson's 10 first-half points, an effort that included two 3-pointers, built a 20-4 lead.
"Megan played fantastic," Garcin-Forba said. "She had a really tough defensive assignment and she was aggressive and I thought that led to her doing a really solid job for us on offense."
Four of Swanson's 10 first-half points came on steals, so it was the definition of turning defense into offense.
Big Sky, which shot just 19 percent from the field in the first half, did score the last six points of the half, cutting the lead to 20-10.
Still, the Eagles shot just 27 percent for the game.
"I thought our defense was outstanding," Garcin-Forba said. "And when you hold teams to 31 points, you are going to win a lot of games."
Then, in the third quarter, 3-pointers from Audrey Hale and Grace Bunnell suddenly cut the lead to 20-16 as the Eagles scored 12 in a row.
Swanson answered with a bucket, then Jada Clarkson, who managed nine points for CHS, scored twice in the paint to give Capital a 28-19 lead after three.
In the fourth quarter, Big Sky again got close, thanks in part to a technical foul on Garcin-Forba. A put back by Gianna Janacaro cut the Bruins lead to two at the 1:14 mark, but Kayla Almquist delivered some key free throws in crunch time to help the Capital defense deliver a third-straight win.
"We got some stops and made free throws," Garcin-Forba said. "I thought our team showed a lot of maturity to finish out a close game like that."
Swanson finished with 14 and she was the only player on either team to reach double figures. Clarkson added nine and Almquist managed eight. Parklyn Heller also pitched in with six points and nine rebounds.
Kadynce Couture was the high scorer in the loss for Big Sky with eight points. Hale added seven. The Bruins (7-4, 4-3) have moved into third in the Western AA ahead of their state title rematch Saturday against Hellgate in Missoula. The Eagles dropped to 5-7 overall and 3-5 in the Western AA.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.