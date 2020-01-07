BUTTE — Helena Capital's Mara McGinley was ready for the trip to the Butte Civic Center.
The Bruins defeated Butte 55-45 Tuesday, seeing the junior guard sink five threes and score 17 points as the Mining City welcomed now 5-0 Capital for a Western AA conference clash.
Butte head coach Maury Cook acknowledged the shooting display, but also mentioned that the Bulldogs have to defend better.
"We missed assignments a few times," Cook said. "And when you have a shooter like McGinley, you can't decide who's going to guard her, you just have to guard her."
The Bruins got to a fast start, as McGinley sunk her opening pair of threes to assist Capital in an early 7-0 start.
However, the Bulldogs started to wake up themselves, as junior guard MacKenzie Tutty and senior guard Trisha Ericson made buckets to get Butte down seven at the end of a quarter.
Neither side opened the second quarter especially explosive, but the Bruins continued to earn better shots overall thanks to post-play from Capital juniors Paige and Dani Bartsch, extending the Bruins’ lead to 24-10 at a point.
The in-and-out success that Capital found was something head coach Katie Garcin-Forba planned on, but credited her team for opening up the gaps.
"Early in the first half," Garcin-Forba said. "Jaymee Sheridan and Audrey Hofer hit some big shots to stretch out the Butte defense a little bit and it allowed us to get those interior touches."
Butte forward Haley Herron’s late three helped cut into the lead, but the Bruins’ simply made the most of their looks, shooting STAT on the night, and entered the half with a 12-point lead.
The Bulldogs started the second half stronger, initially, as Tutty put together five quick points and a trey from Butte senior guard Makenna Carpenter inched Butte to a seven-point deficit, but not before Helena had their best offensive quarter of the game, scoring 18 points.
Butte again opened the next quarter strong with an 8-0 win, but McGinley’s lights-out three-point shooting came in clutch, as another pair of treys transferred momentum from the Bulldogs to the Bruins, who matched Butte down the stretch to ensure victory.
McGinley talked about her mindset on her 5-of-6 night from beyond the arc.
"I always try to have that confidence that it's going in," McGinley said. "It's alway good to keep the confidence up... We're feeling good, we have a lot to improve on but tonight was a good foundation."
McGinley's 17 was followed by Dani Bartsch's 12 points and Paige Bartsch's seven, rounding out the Bruins' top scorers.
For the Bulldogs, Ericson's two treys contributed to 10 overall points, a team-high. The guard was followed by eight points from Carpenter and Herron respectively.
Cook and the Bulldogs, now at 4-2, said that he thinks the team can learn some lessons from the game going forward.
"We've got to learn to play a full game," Cook said. "We've got to learn to play as a team, play together... We're just a work in progress, and I thought our defense did a great job, I thought we pressed well."
Butte next hit the road to play Helena High on Jan. 11, while the Bruins return home to host Missoula Hellgate on the same day.
