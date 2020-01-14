Dani Bartsch vs Hellgate

Dani Bartsch (40) helped then-No. 2 Helena Capital beat then-No. 1 Missoula Hellgate 51-45 on Saturday. The Bruins and Knights traded places in this week's 406mtsports.com Class A girls basketball rankings.

 Gary Marshall, BMG Photos

Helena Capital was rewarded for its big win last week.

The Bruins, ranked No. 2 in Class AA of last week’s 406mtsports.com girls basketball rankings, defeated No. 1 Missoula Hellgate 51-45 on Saturday. The teams traded places in this week’s Class AA rankings.

Billings Central (Class A), Missoula Loyola (B) and Fort Benton (C) remained No. 1 in their respective classifications.

St. Labre and Colstrip entered the Class B rankings for the first time this season, as did Hot Springs, West Yellowstone and Manhattan Christian in Class C.

Records are through Jan. 13

Class AA

1. Helena Capital (6-0) (+1)

2. Missoula Hellgate (5-1) (-1)

3. Missoula Sentinel (6-0)

4. Great Falls (5-2)

5. Billings West (3-3)

Class A

1. Billings Central (7-0)

2. Havre (7-1)

3. Hardin (8-1)

4. Columbia Falls (7-0)

5. Browning (6-1)

Class B

1. Missoula Loyola (9-0)

2. Harlem (7-0) (+1)

3. Big Timber (8-0) (+4)

4. Whitehall (7-1) (+1)

5. Forsyth (7-1) (-3)

6. St. Labre (8-1) (Previously unranked)

7. Colstrip (7-2) (Previously unranked)

8. Columbus (5-3) (+1)

9. Fairfield (6-2)

10. Florence-Carlton (6-2)

Class C

1. Fort Benton (8-0)

2. Roy-Winifred (6-0)

3. Belt (7-1)

4. Charlo (10-0)

5. Melstone (8-0) (+1)

6. Westby-Grenora (7-0) (+2)

7. Hot Springs (9-0) (Previously unranked)

8. West Yellowstone (7-0) (Previously unranked)

9. Plenty Coups (6-1) (-4)

10. Manhattan Christian (7-1) (Previously unranked)

Sign up for our high school sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

406mtsports.com's Victor Flores, Frank Gogola, Chris Peterson and Mike Scherting contributed to this week's rankings.

Disagree with the rankings, or have a question? Email Victor at victor.flores@406mtsports.com.

Tags

Load comments