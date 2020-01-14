Helena Capital was rewarded for its big win last week.
The Bruins, ranked No. 2 in Class AA of last week’s 406mtsports.com girls basketball rankings, defeated No. 1 Missoula Hellgate 51-45 on Saturday. The teams traded places in this week’s Class AA rankings.
Billings Central (Class A), Missoula Loyola (B) and Fort Benton (C) remained No. 1 in their respective classifications.
St. Labre and Colstrip entered the Class B rankings for the first time this season, as did Hot Springs, West Yellowstone and Manhattan Christian in Class C.
Records are through Jan. 13
Class AA
1. Helena Capital (6-0) (+1)
2. Missoula Hellgate (5-1) (-1)
3. Missoula Sentinel (6-0)
4. Great Falls (5-2)
5. Billings West (3-3)
Class A
1. Billings Central (7-0)
2. Havre (7-1)
3. Hardin (8-1)
4. Columbia Falls (7-0)
5. Browning (6-1)
Class B
1. Missoula Loyola (9-0)
2. Harlem (7-0) (+1)
3. Big Timber (8-0) (+4)
4. Whitehall (7-1) (+1)
5. Forsyth (7-1) (-3)
6. St. Labre (8-1) (Previously unranked)
7. Colstrip (7-2) (Previously unranked)
8. Columbus (5-3) (+1)
9. Fairfield (6-2)
10. Florence-Carlton (6-2)
Class C
1. Fort Benton (8-0)
2. Roy-Winifred (6-0)
3. Belt (7-1)
4. Charlo (10-0)
5. Melstone (8-0) (+1)
6. Westby-Grenora (7-0) (+2)
7. Hot Springs (9-0) (Previously unranked)
8. West Yellowstone (7-0) (Previously unranked)
9. Plenty Coups (6-1) (-4)
10. Manhattan Christian (7-1) (Previously unranked)
