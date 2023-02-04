Helena High girls

The Helena High Bengals celebrate during their 46-44 win on Saturday against Missoula Hellgate inside the Jungle. 

 Gary Marshall BMGphotos.com

Things got so chaotic at the end of the girls basketball game between Helena and Missoula Hellgate Saturday, the final 0.3 seconds never came off the clock.  

Helena took possession of the ball with 16.6 seconds left and trailed the Knights 44-43. The Bengals first shot attempt missed and was eventually rebounded by Logan Todorovich. The Helena junior attempted a shot and a foul was called with 0.3 seconds left.

Chloe Larsen

Hellgate's Chloe Larsen is pictured during Helena's 46-44 win over the Knights on Saturday in Helena. 
Marloree English

Helena's Maloree English drives the ball against Alex Covill of Missoula Hellgate on Saturday in Helena. 

