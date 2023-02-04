Things got so chaotic at the end of the girls basketball game between Helena and Missoula Hellgate Saturday, the final 0.3 seconds never came off the clock.
Helena took possession of the ball with 16.6 seconds left and trailed the Knights 44-43. The Bengals first shot attempt missed and was eventually rebounded by Logan Todorovich. The Helena junior attempted a shot and a foul was called with 0.3 seconds left.
However, it wasn't the final one called.
For the second time in the game, Hellgate head coach Maddie Keast was called for a technical foul, causing her to be ejected from the game.
The second technical gave Helena two more free throws. Todorovich made one to tie the score and Avery Kraft made the two technical foul shots to give the Bengals a 46-44 lead, still with 0.3 seconds left.
However, that third of a second never ticked away.
Multiple Hellgate fans were unruly and caused the officials to stop the game and asked for multiple patrons to be removed from the Helena High gymnasium. When the behavior continued and escalated, instead of allowing Helena to inbound the ball, officials ended the game, giving Helena a key 46-44 win.
"In big moments, we were able to keep our poise," Helena High head coach Ben Dudek said. "And then get the ball to where it needed to go. Obviously, Avery hitting that (3-pointer) when it was 44-40 was huge for us. That got us right back into it and gave us that belief."
Kraft, who made four triples in the win, hitting 4-of-5 from deep, used a step-back move to create space with 2:33 left and drilled a shot to get the Bengals within one at 44-43.
"I knew that we needed some buckets," Kraft said. "And I just felt really confident in myself."
Then, after some defensive stops, it set the stage for Todorvich's offensive rebound, which ultimately got her to the free throw line.
"That's something we talk about all the time," Dudek said. "Just continuing to fight in every single second of the game whether it's the opening tip or the final second."
Helena did that on Saturday and the Bengals were rewarded.
However, most of the game, Helena was in control. The Bengals led 11-5 at the end of the first quarter and took a 27-19 lead into the half. When Kraft connected on two triples in 1:02 at the midway point of the third quarter, it was 36-25 in favor of the Bengals.
Yet, fifth-ranked Hellgate found a spark. Shannon Kane notched a steal and score. Another swipe and score by Carmen Anderson with 1.7 seconds left in the third, cut the Helena lead to 36-32 headed to the fourth.
Chloe Larsen, who scored a game-high 16 for Hellgate, tied the game and Alex Covill scored with over three minutes left to give the Knights their first lead at 42-40. It would prove to be Hellgate's final field goal.
Kraft connected on her step-back soon after, and the Bengals defense got a slew of stops to set up the final possession, as well as the pandemonium that ensued, resulting in a crucial win for HHS, which is now 8-4 overall and 6-3 in the Western AA, one game back of Hellgate (9-4, 7-2).
"This feels really good," Kraft said of the win. "We know they are a really good team and tough to compete against. We just gave it our all."
The Bengals made six treys as a team. Maloree English had one of them and finished with seven points. Alex Bullock also pitched in with four points and nine rebounds. Covill, who left in the second quarter with a knee injury but returned, finished with 12. Larsen was also called for a technical foul in the third quarter.
Keast, the first-year head coach for Hellgate, got a technical in the first quarter for coming onto the court, then was given her second with 0.3 seconds left, giving Helena a total of four free throw attempts down 44-43.
It was at least the third technical called on Keast this season. She was also called for one in an earlier game this season in Helena against Helena Capital.
